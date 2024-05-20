Val Morgan Digital Partners With Audigent To Connect Brands With Passionate Audiences At Scale

Val Morgan Digital has partnered with Audigent, a data platform that unlocks the power of first-party data to maximise cookie-less addressability for advertisers.

The partnership provided Val Morgan Digital with a suite of tools and data management platform (DMP) capabilities for collecting and activating audience insights across its portfolio of passion-based community websites.

Val Morgan Digital has begun using Audigent’s DMP for audience insights and activation across its network of sites, gaining access to both endemic and non-endemic audience information that can help build audience products that appeal to advertisers. Val Morgan Digital also gained access to Audigent’s industry-leading curation platform (SimplePMP) to pair data with inventory.

The partnership brought significant advantages for brands who advertise across Val Morgan Digital, including the ability to identify and buy a single specific audience across its suite of brands. As we move further towards a cookieless world, Val Morgan Digital is able to use Audigent’s data and overlay it with in-market and high affinity segments.

“Advertisers’ first goal is often to achieve scale, which is something that Val Morgan Digital has accomplished without issue,” said Liam O’Meara, national sales director of Val Morgan Digital. “Where Audigent helps us is gathering insights from all our on-site visitors and helping us activate them across our portfolio of sites”.

“We’ve been very proactive with solving the challenge of moving into a cookieless world. Now, we have added potency across our inventory to match advertisers with the audiences they want to reach and deliver better outcomes,” said O’Meara.

“Publishers like Val Morgan have access to an incredible amount of first-party consumer insights that are incredibly powerful for advertisers today and into the future,” said Jake Abraham, chief commercial officer at Audigent. “This partnership will enable Val Morgan Digital to unlock the value of a next-gen DMP and yield meaningful value for their web properties and advertisers alike”.

Val Morgan Digital also built out its top ten segments and their audience size across its suite of brands including Fandom, BuzzFeed, LADbible Group, POPSUGAR, The Latch, GameSpot and Tasty, which collectively reach 4.25 million 14-39-year-olds monthly.

“Not only are we effectively reaching the right audiences, but we’ve also empowered brands to target their desired audience across our suite of brands. This comprehensive approach ensures that advertisers maximise the impact of their campaign. Through our partnership with Brand Metrics, we’re also providing advertisers with tangible evidence of their campaign’s effectiveness, on brand lift metrics like awareness, consideration, and preference,” said O’Meara.