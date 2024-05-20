Dylan Alcott, Ellie Cole & Kurt Fearnley To Headline Nine’s Paralympics Coverage

With 100 days to go until the Opening Ceremony of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, the 9Network today has revealed its full hosting and commentary line-up that will lead the most comprehensive broadcast of a Paralympic Games ever screened in Australia.

The 9Network will screen the Paralympics across two curated linear channels – Channel 9 and 9Gem – and feature more than 20 dedicated high definition live streams on 9Now. Stan Sport will also screen the Paralympics.

Across the 9Network, there will be more than 300 hours of Paralympics coverage, with 14 hours a day of live coverage across Channel 9 and 9Gem from the Opening Ceremony on August 28 to the Closing Ceremony on September 8. With 20 streams in full high definition, 9Now will screen every event as well as replays, highlights and behind the scenes.

Viewers will be guided through the competition by some of Australia’s most celebrated Paralympians and Olympians and Nine’s accomplished television hosting team. As Paris wakes up and competition begins, prime time coverage (5.00pm – 10.30pm AEST) will be helmed by Australia’s most decorated female Paralympian Ellie Cole alongside James Bracey and Para-athlete Kurt Fearnley.

They will then pass the baton to Paralympic gold medallist and former Australian of the Year Dylan Alcott and Nine’s Sylvia Jeffreys live at the Mob Hotel in Paris – which will be the home away from home for the Australian Paralympic Team – who will take viewers from 10.30pm – 2.30am AEST.

The day’s action will be rounded out with Paralympic gold medal swimmer Blake Cochrane alongside Nine’s Roz Kelly from 2.30am –6.00am AEST.

Our superstar line up of commentators and experts will reveal what it takes to excel on the world’s biggest sporting stage. The lineup includes Paralympian gold medalists Annabelle Williams, Ryan Scott, Troy Sachs, Kelly Cartwright, Katrina Webb and Tim Matthews; silver medalist John Maclean and Para-triathlete Kate Naess.

Alongside them will be Olympic champions Sam Willoughby, who acquired tetraplegia after suffering a career-ending injury in 2016; Cate Campbell – commentating on the swimming – and Jess Fox, who will commentate during canoe events.

Nine’s Director of Sport, Brent Williams, said: “The Paris 2024 Paralympic Games has the ability to captivate the world and unite a sports loving nation. It provides a powerful platform to showcase our elite athletes competing on a global stage and to share their journeys with all of Australia. Nine and Wide World of Sports are proud to be the exclusive home of this incredible event and look forward to providing the most comprehensive Paralympic Games coverage ever seen in this country.”

A total of 22 para-sports are scheduled, with a total of 4,400 athletes competing across 549 medal events. Viewers will not miss any event featuring an Australian, with 9Now providing 24/7 coverage.

On the path to Paris 2024, the Beyond The Dream documentary series continues in the lead up to the Paralympic Games, going beyond the headlines with unprecedented access to discover the untold stories of some of the world’s greatest Para-athletes.

Australian Paralympian and three-time gold medallist Curtis McGrath opens his door to cameras to share his personal story in the lead up to the Paralympic Games.

We also have full access to the inspirational Australian wheelchair rugby team, the Steelers, as we take a look into the back stories that make this team and Paralympic sport so compelling to watch.

Director of Programming and 9Now, Hamish Turner, said: “As one of the world’s greatest unifying events, we are proud to screen every moment of every event of the Paralympic Games across 9Now’s 20-plus streams and our free to air channels.

“With our Beyond The Dream documentary series giving viewers a front row seat into the stories of some of the world’s greatest Paralympians in the lead up to the Opening Ceremony, the 9Network’s Paris 2024 Paralympic Games coverage will set the bar for future Paralympics. We cannot wait to cheer on the Australian Paralympic Team as they make our nation proud.”