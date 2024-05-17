‘A Win-Win’ – How The Matildas Helped CommBank Become A ‘Globally Iconic Brand’ For The First Time
CommBank’s multi-million dollar support of the Matildas has been one of the great sponsorship success stories in Australian history, but it hasn’t been all smooth sailing. CommBank’s partnerships lead Dianne Everett and Football Australia deputy chair Jackie Lee-Joe share tips on how the partnership delivered great results on and off the pitch.
In hindsight, backing the Matildas at a home FIFA Women’s World Cup might seem a no-brainer – record hype, attendances and TV audiences, tick – but the reality is far from straightforward.
The Commonwealth Bank has championed women’s sport for decades, including the highly successful Southern Stars cricket team. In 2021, it signed a “game changing” naming rights deal (estimated to be worth up to $2 million each year) to become naming rights partner of the national women’s team, The Matildas, junior national teams and a sponsor of the MiniRoos program for grassroots football.
At the time the bank signed the deal, Australia was in the throes of a global Covid-19 pandemic and all of the social and economic uncertainty that its brings.
CommBank’s general manager of brands, partnerships and creative, Dianne Everett, told the AANA’s RESET conference that deciding the back the Matildas at that time was “not necessarily a smooth path”.
“Adding sponsorships to your portfolio is never an easy decision to make. There’s always so many fixed costs attached to that. And you want to make sure you’ve got enough money left to leverage it and not for money left to build a profile both for your brand and for the partner entity,” she said.
“This, coupled with the fact that Football Australia was also undergoing this massive transformation. We had to consider would we even have enough fixtures to actually play in and support, and that FIFA sanctioned matches don’t allow you to have branding on uniforms. How do we integrate within broadcast rights, because there are not a lot of stoppages in football, or at least the women’s game. So there were many considerations.”
A conversion with the top brass at Football Australia soon convinced CommBank that the opportunity to support The Matildas, who had just secured a top four finish at the Tokyo Olympic Games, and women’s football more broadly, far outweighed the risks.
What really swung it for Everett and CommBank was Football Australia’s ambition to grow women’s football participation levels, a program known as ‘Legacy 23’, as well as backstory of many of the Matildas players and the legacy they wanted to leave.
“That became then a driving force for us. We saw both a leadership team that was committed to doing something differently to putting The Matildas on the map,” Everett said.
“They wanted to improve the product. There was a commitment to more games, and we were going to have a World Cup tournament on home soil. So we made a decision to become the CommBank Matildas and support junior levels.”
CommBank and The Matildas has brought to life the partnership in myriad ways, but perhaps the real success has been the support from Matildas to activate, as well as driving unseen levels of fandom across the wider community across owned and earned channels.
For example, CommBank’s Mini Mates program has given 1,400 kids the chance to walk out in World Cup matches with The Matildas and other women playing at the Women’s World Cup. About 18,000 people have been given the chance to “train like the Matildas’, and thousands more have been given tickets to matches
Matildas appearances on TV and shoots for culture-setting brands like The Iconic and in magazines like Vogue, GQ, Marie Claire fuelled the hype around The Matildas and women’s sport more generally.
“We produced something like 24 videos, 12 shoots that led to 190,000 minutes of engagement. And when you break that down, I think that worked out to be 132 days of solid fan engagement in our owned social media channels,” Everett said.
“By leveraging a fantastic asset like the Matildas, we were able to halve our CPMs, and we actually tripled the single placement view time with our highest performing social asset.”
CommBank’s 50,000-strong staff also got involved, becoming ‘super fans’ and being heavily involved in the community.
A Disney+ documentary, Matildas: The World At Our Feet, also drummed up interest and helped showcase the inspiring stories of players in the team.
Football Australia deputy chair Jackie Lee-Joe said the team was mindful of keeping the conversion going on social media, with support during the tournament from the likes of Hugh Jackman, Rebel Wilson, Nicole Kidman, Steve Smith. The Matildas grew their following by 850,000 and activity garnered 335 million social media impressions, 122 million plus social media video views.
Lee-Joe pointed out that the FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand has set “a totally news standard” as the most successful edition of the tournament to date.
The economic impact of the tournament was $1.32 billion, with 2 billion viewers around the world. In Australia, the 35 games attracted nearly 1.29 million tickets. Seven’s coverage of the Matilda’s heartbreaking loss to England in the semi-finals drew a TV audience of 11 million, easily the largest for many years.
“In terms of legacy of investment, our co-hosting of the World Cup led to the unlocking of about $398 million of federal and state government funding of which a third, $129 million, positively benefits other sports,” she said.
‘A top 3% global brand’
For CommBank the results have been nothing short of remarkable.
Before the World Cup started, the brand association of CommBank with the Matildas was idling but about 30 to 50% of the levels we would like to see. We doubled that with the World Cup through all of the fandom and cultural moments that were created and we have sustained that heightened that level of awareness which is almost the same as a 25 year partnership sponsoring cricket, and we expect that to exceed cricket very soon.
“For the first time ever, CommBank has been ranked in the top 3 percent of brands globally in brand equity, classifying it as a ‘global iconic brand’.
“I’ve worked on global brands before and when I joined CommBank I certainly wouldn’t have classified it as that, but we think we have now achieved this (status) because of the quality of this partnership with the Matildas.
“We grew in meaning, in salience and differentiation. We are so lucky to be able to take the sponsorship property, the assets we put behind it and work in deep, deep partnership with a fantastically dedicated team to make those connections go a lot further.
CommBank also lifted its NPS score, but perhaps one of the results that impressed Everett the most is what supporting Matildas has done for the women’s game.
Post World Cup, registrations for women to play football are already up 20 per cent on the previous numbers.
“The growth of the game is phenomenal and it is sustained growth,” she said. “It would have been easy for things to fall off a cliff after the World Cup but they’ve sustained and that is part of our journey.”
Everett said the secret to a successful partnership is simple: “integrate, integrate, integrate”.
And at a time when budgets are tight, she had one tip for brands looking to invest in women’s sport but may feel constricted by tough economic conditions.
“We all use the term, fewer, bigger, better, and I would lessen the amount of work you do. If you have got a women’s partnership you are backing, integrate the hell out of it in everything you do. Lessen the focus on the number of programs, but deepen (the ones you have), connect and go further.”
CommBank’s partnership with Football Australia is due for renewal this year, and the value of that partnership will undoubtedly be much higher than it was in 2021. With a home Women’s Asia Cup on the horizon, it seems the bank’s journey with the Tillies, and women’s football, has only just begun.
Please login with linkedin to commentCommBank Matildas
Latest News
‘Blair Is Mr Happy, Beau Is Mr Dopey, I’m Mr Grumpy’ – Top Gear Australia Hosts Reveal What It Was Really Like Filming
Top Gear features the cars you could never afford to drive. It's a bit like the bogan's Gourmet Traveller, really.
Nine’s Total TV Sales Lead Richard Hunwick To Step Down
Nine's Richard Hunwick calls time after 15 years. Hoping for a last trip to the Olympics before getting the gold watch.
Yahoo Academy Culminates With Pitch-Off For Musicians Making A Difference With Trip To Cannes In Cairns On The Line
B&T happy to support the Musicians Making A Difference initiative. Particularly any that encourages more Watusi.
TV Ratings 16/5/24: Nearly 2 Million Tune In To See Sky Blues Win In Women’s State Of Origin
B&T does make jokes about the Budget reply speech but, to his credit, Mr Potato Head rated OK last night.
Binge Launches “Scene:Scents” Sensory Entertainment Campaign, Via Thinkerbell
There's now scented candles to pair with BINGE shows. We're hoping Rex Hunt's Fishing Adventures doesn't hear about it.
Jolt Partners With Veridooh For Verification Of Its EV Charger Placements In UK
Although B&T's an avid supporter of EV cars, we'd definitely miss the smell of petrol and the service station pie.
Nine Ad Manager Named Principal Sponsor Of CommBank SmallBiz Week
CommBank's SmallBiz Week is coming to Melbourne on the 29-30 May. B&T's as confused as you are on how that's a week.
Pet Circle & Seven Communications Partner On “Pawtition” To Get Pets On Public Transport
B&T's concerned about the fleas, urine & faeces on public transport - and that's just from fellow passengers!
VML Australia Dominates The One Show With 5 Gold Pencils
VML Australia flying the flag at the One Show Awards in New York. Not that we need more flag waving at the moment.
Social Soup: Consumers Looking For “Informative” Not “Funny” Social Content When Making Buying Decisions
In a further blow to ventriloquism everywhere, new research says consumers prefer information over funny videos.
GIO Unveils New “Protect Precious” Brand Positioning & Campaign, Via Ogilvy
Insurer asks what's precious in our lives in new work. Which is better than asking is this business highly flammable.
Digitas & Heckler Singapore Launch Animated Symphony For Riot Game’s Valorant Champions Tour Pacific
Stony silence between you and the graphic arts team at Friday drinks? This gaming news could be an ice breaker.
Wavemaker Global CEO Toby Jenner Appointed Global President, GroupM Clients
Wavemaker’s Toby Jenner continues his career trajectory. But is it enough to move him up to the first class lounge?
Fast 10: Mindshare Head Honcho Maria Grivas On Her “Resting Smiling Face”
Mindshare is having a very fruitful 2024. Here, CEO Maria Grivas reveals her fertilisers & pruning tips to success.
Real Home Care Clients & Staff Star In New HammondCare Campaign
Aged care commercial uses real life clients & staff. B&T has not contacted the actor's union for comment.
Mutinex’s Henry Innis: “I’m Imperfect As A Leader”
Mutinex is being touted as one of the hottest start-ups in the land. And we don't mean that in an Elizabeth Holmes way.
Slew Of Senior Hires At Sparro by Brainlabs & Jack Nimble
B&T loves to report new hires as it shows the healthy state of the industry. That and cocaine usage at work functions.
Initiative’s Fein, Geer, Colter To Depart For Accenture Song
As you read first in B&T, there are significant comings-and-goings at Initiative. Though mainly goings, if we're honest.
Pizza Hut Fined $2.5m For Spamming Customers
To be honest, if you're going to spam customers, cheap pizza deals is probably on the low side of the dodgy scale.
Jetstar & Qantas Perception Ratings Soar After Bonza Cancelled Flights, YouGov Finds
This poll is further proof nothing builds a positive brand image like your competitor monumentally f@cking up.
Pedigree Launches AI-Powered Ad Initiative To Give All Dogs A Home, Via Colenso BBDO & Nexus Studios
B&T encourages this dog adoption initiative. And that's despite us barely being able to look after our own selves.
Apparent Launches “All Heart, No hassle” Integrated Campaign For Flight Centre’s Corporate Traveller
Apparent charged with Flight Centre's Corporate Traveller creative. Has avoided any gags about stolen hotel bathrobes.
South African Tourism CMO: ‘We Want Consumers To Experience SA Through The Eyes Of A Child’
B&T chats with South African tourism's Aussie CMO. Admittedly, we had to quickly rectify our Barossa Valley questions.
Market Research Firm TRA Names KFC’s “Look On the Fried Side Of Life” As Australia’s Favourite Ad
A poll of everyday Aussies has revealed our favourite ads. And it'll make difficult reading for the Harvey Norman team.
‘A Big, Big Step In The Right Direction’: Media Buyers React To News Corp’s D_Coded
There was a universal thumbs up for News' D_Coded event. Although there were calls for glitter bombs at the finale.
CommBank Announced As Presenting Partner Of Vogue Codes 2024
Vogue Codes is a top initiative encouraging women into STEM-based careers. All while wearing Jimmy Choos, apparently.
Brad Garbutt Joins OMA As Marketing Lead
Seasoned adlander Garbutt joins the outdoor association. Says he's got the DOOH down pat, but working on the PDOOH.
TV Ratings 15/5/24: Gruen Pulls A Crowd For Aunty As It Enters 16th Season
Although B&T typically shuns predictions, we're expecting big numbers for Peter Dutton's Budget reply speech tonight.
D_Coded panel: ‘If You Are A Marketer Handling Data And Haven’t Spoken To Legal, You’re In Trouble’
This fiery panel was a highlight of Tuesday's D_Coded event. Not that it spilled out into the carpark.
SBS Audio Campaign Tells The Stories Of New Australians, With Multilingual Content Offerings To Assist Migrants
SBS Audio has launched a new marketing campaign for its ‘Australia Explained’ service which supports new migrants to successfully navigate life in Australia and achieve a greater sense of belonging and social cohesion. SBS’s flagship service for new migrants, Australia explained, has launched a multi-platform marketing campaign that reaches into the heart of the migrant […]
Tracker App Launches, Promising Consumers A Read On Brand’s & Products Sustainability Chops
Shoppers can now get access to sustainability information at their fingertips through Tracker, a first-of-its-kind mobile app. The Tracker app centralises sustainability data into a single, easy-to-understand format, helping shoppers make informed choices about the brands and products they support. Shoppers can simply scan the barcode of their favourite supermarket, chemist or department store item […]
Channel Factory Expands Team Across Australia & New Zealand By 20%
Social media agency Channel Factory announces a significant lift in staff numbers. Doesn't thank Tuesday's Budget.
Jaywing Extends Strategy Team Appointing Fran Martin As Senior Brand Strategist
As is often said, you can never have too much strategy. Same can't be said of programmatic & AI.
Tourism Tasmania Taps Broadsheet For Latest “Off Season” Campaign Iteration
Do you like to drape yourself in sheepskin, flannelette & weird, wooly hats? Tasmania in winter is for you.
Netball WA Appoints 303 MullenLowe As Brand Strategy partner
Netball WA appoints 303 MullenLowe for its brand strategy. Any mention of Gina also now strictly forbidden.
RyvalMedia Flies Off With RedBalloon Media Account
Got family or friends working at RyvalMedia? Say ta-tah to shit birthday presents as agency pricks RedBalloon's media.