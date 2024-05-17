Digitas & Heckler Singapore Launch Animated Symphony For Riot Game’s Valorant Champions Tour Pacific

Digitas Singapore, in collaboration with Heckler Singapore, has unveiled an animated universe in the recently launched music video, ‘Undefeated’.

This unique creation, produced for the globally popular video game VALORANT and girl group XG, is set to “mesmerise” fans with its “innovative blend” of gaming and music.

The ‘Undefeated’ music video serves as a prelude to the highly anticipated VALORANT Champions Tour Pacific, a key event in the esports calendar. This tour, which features top-level competitive gaming and teams from across Asia Pacific, is a testament to the strategic gameplay and strong community connections that VALORANT is renowned for, attracting a global fan base.

The ‘Undefeated’ music video unfolds in a culturally vibrant setting, urging individuals to defy fate and shape their own destinies. Drawing inspiration from the region’s fascination with fortune-telling, the video follows a protagonist who, despite being advised by a fortune teller to accept a bleak fate, chooses to fight against the forces of nature with the support of teammates. This narrative echoes the resilience and courage that the VALORANT Champions Tour Pacific aims to embody, making the music video a dynamic promotional tool for the upcoming esports tournament series in South Korea.

Digitas Singapore, part of Publicis Groupe Singapore, led the conceptualisation and creative direction of ‘Undefeated,’ a collaborative project with Riot Games, the developers of VALORANT, and XG, with direction by Heckler Singapore. Together, the teams meticulously crafted over 80 shots featuring ten distinct cityscapes, seamlessly blending intricate 3D environments with hand-drawn cell animation.

Dee Reyes, creative director at Digitas Singapore, reflects on the collaboration, “When we crafted the storyline for this year’s VCT Pacific music video, we needed a partner to breathe life into our vision. We were committed to delivering a concept that resonated with VALORANT players, gamers, as well as VCT Pacific and XG fans alike. Cody and the Heckler team attended to every detail we outlined, showcasing unparalleled dedication and excellence.”

Creative director at Heckler, Cody Amos, shares insights into the project’s creative process and anime-inspired aesthetics, “A key aspect of the project was finding the perfect aesthetic—a visually captivating world with subtle nods to familiar landscapes yet imbued with a distinct, alternate reality. Together with Digitas Singapore, we delved into the intricacies of the storyline, refining the narrative arc to encapsulate themes of friendship, resilience, and triumph.”

Credits

DIGITAS SINGAPORE

Creative Director: Dee Reyes

Associate Creative Director: Imran Chaudhry

Senior Art Director: Benjamin Tan

Art Director: Qianhui Tan

Copywriter: Nicole Fang

Senior Producer: Kit Yee Chow

Senior Account Director: Zav Husref

Senior Account Executive: Charlene Tay

HECKLER SG

Director: Cody Amos

Executive Producer: Charu Menon

Senior VFX Producer: Xinhui Zheng

CG Lead: Sam Schwier

Compositing Lead: Davor Zec

3D Artists: Kepa Casado, Toby Lewin, Yong Soon Ong, Nizam Mohammed & Shazni Muhammad

2D Character Animation: Drasik Studio

Edit/Motion Design/IO: Zackery Wang, Craig Woo

Storyboard Artists: Abdul Wahid, Danielle Melianti