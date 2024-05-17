Nine’s Total TV Sales Lead Richard Hunwick To Step Down

Richard Hunwick, who joined Nine nearly 15 years ago, will leave the business in September.

Nine’s Director of Sales – Total Television Richard Hunwick is stepping down having established a reputation as one of the industry’s most senior sales leaders.

Hunwick joined Nine in 2010 as director of sales in Brisbane, and has risen through the ranks to become national director of sales for television and radio to his current role.

He led his team to five consecutive years of being named the Media I National Sales Team of the Year.

Nine’s chief sales officer Michael Stephenson said: “Over the past 25 years I’ve had the pleasure of working with one of my best friends. Not many people get to do that. Rich has a passion that is infectious, he is an incredible leader of people and he cares more than anyone I know.”

“There has never been a more exciting time to be in television. The pace of change is accelerating and I have no doubt that Rich will continue to have a significant impact on our industry in his next challenge.”

Hunwick will finish up at Nine at the end of September to ensure a seamless transition occurs with his successor.

“It’s been an amazing journey at Nine, and it’s been a privilege to lead the best sales team in the country to some incredible success, as we navigated a period of unheralded transformation from a stand alone TV business, to a digital first, multi-platform, content company,” Hunwick said.

“Over the last six months I’ve been thinking about all we’ve achieved, my own future and what opportunities lie ahead. Whilst it was a tough decision to walk away from a business that’s primed for growth in an Olympic year, it’s also the most exciting time I can remember in the media industry.

“Data and technology are driving unprecedented change right across the media landscape and with change comes opportunity. I’m looking forward to exercising my skills and experience in some new arenas where I can add value.”

“The great thing I’ve learned over the years in this business is the role may change, but the friendships endure, and I wish Stepho and my amazing group of colleagues all the best moving forward.”