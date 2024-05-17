GIO Unveils New “Protect Precious” Brand Positioning & Campaign, Via Ogilvy

GIO has launched a new brand platform via Ogilvy, signifying a new direction for the insurer.

With new “Protect Precious” positioning, the campaign takes a fresh approach within a category often operating in moments of disaster. The campaign instead focuses on the deeply personal, sometimes quirky reasons why things are precious, and why those meaningful connections deserve quality insurance.

Using the language “If it’s precious to you, protect it with us,” the campaign demonstrates that belongings don’t have to be expensive, or moments life-changing, to need insuring. They just have to be special.

Suncorp EGM brand and customer experience Mim Haysom explains: “Our new GIO ‘Protect Precious’ campaign shows that GIO understands how different things can have different importance to customers, and in some instances things not worth a huge amount of money can still be incredibly precious to people, so they want to protect them. As a trusted and quality insurer, we are there to celebrate and protect our customers’ most precious things.”

The campaign is on air from this week across TV, cinema, BVOD and SVOD, online, social, OOH, radio, digital audio, digital display and 1:1 channels, with product-specific executions for home, motor and SME insurance.

Throughout the campaign, stories of various precious items are explored, starting with opening titles like a short film. For instance, the Car Insurance commercial is titled ‘Your Precious Pierre’ and tells the story of the driver Peter, and his precious hatchback Pierre. The story follows Peter as he moves his life from the country to the city, with Pierre playing an important part of this life stage.

Ogilvy Australia ECD Hilary Badger said: “We all have things we feel are worthy of protecting. That’s a deeply human story to tell. Why do we value our things? What do they mean to us? That is very emotive territory to explore for insurance. And it explains why quality insurance cover matters so much. Not everyone has a car named Pierre or a home with turret. But we can all relate to those quirky, perhaps irrational, attachments. This campaign has been a wonderful opportunity for us to create a unique, positive storytelling tone in a category that often dwells on what can go wrong.”