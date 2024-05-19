UM Hires Former Carat Client Partnerships Head To Lead Optus Account

Matt Evans has joined the IPG Mediabrands agency UM as managing partner of its Optus account.

Based in Sydney, he is responsible for evolving UM’s strategic media approach for Optus, working closely with its account team to “deliver and create market leading value, innovation and opportunity geared for sustainable growth”.

Evans begins his new role immediately and will report to UM Sydney managing director Ben McCallam.

UM Australia CEO Anathea Ruys said: “Optus is a powerful Australian brand focused on developing positive connections with people across Australia. The team at Optus are leading marketers who think strategically and have a clear, well-articulated vision and plan for the brand.

“This is an account that is so energising and exciting for people to work on. I knew that we needed an incredible leader for this team and from the first conversation I had with Matt, I was convinced he was the right person. His wealth of experience across media agency, media partner and creative agency, combined with his nuanced and intelligent thinking, is the ideal blend for a client as world-class as Optus.”

Evans has more than 25 years of experience in the industry and was most recently head of client partnerships at Carat Australia, where he led teams for George Weston Foods, NOVA Entertainment, Mastercard and the Sydney Children’s Hospital Foundation.

He has previously held senior marketing roles at the Royal Agricultural Society of NSW and News Corp, and his agency experience has spanned stints at Metropolis, Publicis Australia, Spinach and FCB, among others.

UM described Evans as a “people-first leader” whose leadership style is hands-on; taking an active role in strategic planning, business development, agency management, and traditional, digital, and social media campaigns for his clients.

He takes the account helm of one of UM’s largest corporate clients, which UM first won in 2016 and retained in 2019.

“Matt’s leadership of Optus’ team is critical for the ongoing success of our agency,” UM’s McCallam said.

“Optus is one of the biggest and best brands in Australia and I am confident Matt will ensure Optus are consistently at the cutting edge when it comes deploying effective and engaging media campaigns. I can’t wait for his presence to be felt and seen in market.”

On his new role, Evans said: “It’s pretty incredible when you have that ‘stars align’ moment in your career, especially when there are ticks on so many levels. I’m pumped to be joining this incredibly talented team at UM at such an exciting time for both the agency and Optus.”