New “Population: Unexpected” Boomtown Brand Positioning Celebrates Regional Australia, Via Thinkerbell

Boomtown, the media collective representing the benefits of advertising to 9.8 million regional Australians unveiled a new multi-channel campaign featuring the brand positioning of Population: unexpected.

The new campaign was designed to celebrate and reinforce the exponential opportunity that advertising in regional Australia offers businesses. The campaign shone a spotlight on how the burgeoning regional population of Australia is innovative, diverse and successful, busting stereotypes and clearly demonstrating how similar they are to their metro counterparts.

With the creative concept developed by Thinkerbell, the new campaign aimed to break down long-held misperceptions about regional Australia and its residents, while reaffirming Boomtown’s status as an untapped and uncluttered opportunity for advertisers.

Boomtown has continued to grow since the pandemic, with 9.8 million people now living in the regions with tens of thousands of metro millennials leading the way and flocking to regional Australia. Aussies moving to Boomtown are younger, wealthier, and more digitally connected than ever, making them an attractive audience for brands to reach.

The campaign featured a wide collection of Boomtown residents who were thriving in their respective regional areas coming together in a series of vibrant and colourful ads. The film creative was led by the inspiring, hilarious and much-loved media personality, Flex Mami.

The campaign came as Boomtown marked its five-year anniversary in-market. “What Boomtown has achieved over the past five years is nothing short of remarkable. Regional Australia is now firmly on the agenda for brands, with our research showing that 93% of advertisers say regional media is effective in achieving ROI and 88% saying they would consider it in their next campaign,” said Brian Gallagher, Boomtown chairman.

“Still, the fact remains that despite more than a third of the Australian population living in regional areas, only 17% of national media budgets are invested there. For brands, it means if you’re not advertising in Boomtown, you’re missing out on more than a third of your potential audience”.

“We trust that this campaign will open up conversations with influential media buyers and brands, who have not yet considered regional in their media strategies and encourage them to rethink the significant potential that is waiting for them”.

“Boomtown’s new campaign, reminds, educates and we hope, excites, business and brand owners about the power of advertising in Boomtown, with a creative idea and execution that’s relevant and relatable for marketers and media planners and buyers,” said Leanne Glamuzina, Boomtown marketing lead.

“We arrived at the new positioning ‘population: unexpected’ because people living and working in regional areas aren’t what many brands and business owners think they are. The research continues to confirm that regional audiences are similar, if not arguably better, consumers than their metro counterparts”.

“Population: unexpected celebrates the confidence and vibrancy of regional Australia that reinforces why Newcastle gives Newtown a run for its money”.

Residents starring in the campaign include iconic Novocastrians Dan and Nico who run Lord Coffee Café in Newcastle, drag queen Timberlina and DJ Justin, Gold Coast artist Tal, Geelong actor, attorney and former national-level runner Yohan, and artist/designer Emily.

Campaign credits:

Creative agency: Thinkerbell

Production agency: Red Engine

Director: Husien Alicaj

Photographer: Nicholas Wilson

Boomtown team: Leanne Glamuzina, Madeleine Gregorio