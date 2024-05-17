Binge Launches “Scene:Scents” Sensory Entertainment Campaign, Via Thinkerbell

Binge has launched new “Scene:Scents” to accompany its original shows, via Thinkerbell.

Each set of candles is designed to pair with individual scenes from shows such as Colin From Accounts, Strife and The Twelve.

The layered candles are “delicately constructed” with a range of scents, and “meticulously timed” to release as you watch, according to the agency.

For example the Colin From Accounts candles, have been designed to help embed viewers into Ashley and Gordon’s world (for better or worse), with scent notes of Aussie Suburbia, Eucalyptus, The Vet’s Office, A Bachelor’s Apartment, The Back Room Of A Brewery and even Dog Pee.

Fiona King, Binge marketing director, said: “The Scene:Scents candles are a game changer for entertainment buffs, enhancing home viewing with scents that bring iconic TV moments to life. Fans are able to experience the hilariously meet-cute from Colin From Accounts in all its messy, funny glory, complete with vet smells and dog pee – yes, really!”

Tom Wenborn, executive creative tinker, Thinkerbell said: “Candles that smell like obscure things aren’t new. But candles that smell like individual scenes from your favourite shows, precisely layered around a wick that has been produced to burn at an exact speed is kind of fun. While BINGE continues to raise the bar in entertainment quality, initiatives like Scene:Scents aim to revolutionise the way you experience watching.”

CREDITS

Client – BINGE

Creative – Thinkerbell

Candle production – First Flame

Packaging – Biaccident

Launch film – Hotel Bell