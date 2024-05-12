Taboola Targets Large Advertisers With Taboola Select

Taboola has today announced Taboola Select, a new offering created exclusively for large advertisers that provides access to a curated selection of Taboola’s premium editorial partnerships.

(Lead Image: Adam Singolda, CEO at Taboola)

For the first time, Taboola is offering advertisers a way to leverage a highly curated subset of just 15 percent of Taboola’s most premium publishers to drive performance campaigns. Taboola Select offers advertisers a way to connect with millions of daily active users on premium destinations including Yahoo, Business Insider, The Associated Press, and 7NEWS, in inventory that is highly visible, brand safe and surrounded solely by trusted editorial content.

Taboola Select allows advertisers to tap into standalone placements on nearly every part of esteemed publisher sites, including homepages, in mid-article sections and in a new position called Featured Placements.

Brands that choose Taboola Select can harness the power of CPC buying and leverage Taboola’s advanced AI, including the highly effective Maximize Conversions bidding technology, which consistently reduces CPAs by 15 per cent on average.

“Taboola is giving advertisers the inventory they need, on the most trusted publishers in the world, to reach consumers,” said Adam Singolda, CEO at Taboola.

“Reliable and effective performance advertising has always been crucial, as these types of campaigns continue to help brands stay resilient and drive results regardless of industry headwinds. Taboola Select is one of the industry’s most unique packages for large advertisers to tap into, to run performance campaigns to reach consumers at scale. We’re combining brand safe environments via our direct relationships with the world’s most premium publishers, with prominent ad placements that brands simply can’t get anywhere else.”