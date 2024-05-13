Menulog Delivers More Beef Than Drake and Kendrick Combined, Via Thinkerbell

Food delivery platform Menulog has used one of the music industry’s most high-profile feuds to sell its wares.

Delivered via Thinkerbell, the Menulog outdoor campaign features the slogan “more beef than Drake and Kendrick combined”.

The campaign is now live across oOh!’s premium assets in Sydney and Brisbane and QMS’s signature Flinders Street site in Melbourne.

In a release, Menulog said: “Drake and Kendrick have proven time and time again that there isn’t room for both at the top. A series of songs released by Kendrick delivered a beef we haven’t seen for a while in the rap game, with the two heavyweights continuing to trade blows via diss tracks, setting fire to any lingering hopes of reconnecting after reigniting their feud with a very explosive, but very entertaining, battle of words”.