Menulog Delivers More Beef Than Drake and Kendrick Combined, Via Thinkerbell
Food delivery platform Menulog has used one of the music industry’s most high-profile feuds to sell its wares.

Delivered via Thinkerbell, the Menulog outdoor campaign features the slogan “more beef than Drake and Kendrick combined”.

The campaign is now live across oOh!’s premium assets in Sydney and Brisbane and QMS’s signature Flinders Street site in Melbourne.

In a release, Menulog said: “Drake and Kendrick have proven time and time again that there isn’t room for both at the top. A series of songs released by Kendrick delivered a beef we haven’t seen for a while in the rap game, with the two heavyweights continuing to trade blows via diss tracks, setting fire to any lingering hopes of reconnecting after reigniting their feud with a very explosive, but very entertaining, battle of words”.

“The Menulog brand has always had roots in hip-hop. So we thought we’d have a bit of fun setting the record straight. Drake and Kendrick might be having beef but Menulog can deliver it to your door,” said Fiona Bateman, head of brand and media, Menulog.

“This iconic feud just felt like the perfect opportunity for us to enter the ring and say, point blank, we’ve got beef worth talking about, too,” said Sesh Moodley, executive creative tinker, Thinkerbell.




