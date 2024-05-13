FriendlyJordies Journalist Calls The Police After Allegedly Being Informed Of Gangland Threats By ABC Reporter

FriendlyJordies Journalist Calls The Police After Allegedly Being Informed Of Gangland Threats By ABC Reporter
Sofia Geraghty
By Sofia Geraghty



Kristo Langker, a producer and researcher who works on FriendlyJordies, was so afraid following threats from one of Sydney’s organized crime gangs that he reported the matter to the police.

(Lead Image: Kristo Langker)

Langker was reportedly informed of the threats by Mahmood Fazal a former gang member who now works as a journalist on the ABC’s Four Corners. According to the Sydney Morning Herald, Fazal told Langker that “these people kill people,”.

Back in January, Fazal is reported to have that “very serious gang figures” were saying “something bad is going to happen” if a FriendlyJordies YouTube video that featured associates of the Alameddine wasn’t deleted.

The Alameddine crime network is a criminal group linked to multiple crimes including murder.

Following the alleged discussions with Fazal, Langker reported the issue to the NSW Police’s Organised Crime Squad, saying he was concerned for both his safety and that of Jordan Shanks who heads the FriendlyJordies YouTube channel.

“I am scared because I am being threatened. These people have serious reputations and I know they have the capacity to carry out these threats,” Langker said in his statement.

In the statement, Langker revealed that Fazal had been summoned to a meeting with the gang. “I had a guy who just got out of prison for attempted murder, basically tell me what I need to do,” Fazal allegedly said.

He reportedly went on to say that he was passing on the message because he too had been threatened – “I’ve received direct face-to-face threats from very scary people.”

Fazal was previously a member of the gang the Mongols, which has been named an organised group by the federal police. He left the group in 2016 to pursue a career in media.

Back in November 2022, Shank’s house was firebombed following the video’s release. The incident was linked to the  Alameddine family. A man was later charged over the attack. 

 




