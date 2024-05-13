Komo Tech Announces Landmark Partnership With Fanatics Events To Revolutionise Live Event Experiences

Australian MarTech innovator Komo Tech has partnered with Fanatics Events as it continues to grow its US customer base.

Lead image: Joel Steel, CEO and co-founder of Komo Tech, and Lance Fensterman, CEO of Fanatics Events.

Komo Tech (Komo), a complete customer engagement platform that helps brands and properties connect with their customers through gamified experiences and interactions, announced a partnership with Fanatics Events, the live and special event division of Fanatics.

Komo Tech will work with Fanatics Events to unlock new levels of fan engagement at each stage of the fan journey through interactive and immersive experiences at several of their events.

The partnership will kick off at the newly announced ‘Fanatics Fest’ in NYC. Sitting at the nexus of sports fandom, culture, and collecting, Fanatics Fest NYC will bring fans across all sports to celebrate their passion under one roof at New York City’s Javits Center from Aug. 16 – 18. The multi-day event will be laced with interactive features, multiple stages and theaters, exclusive merchandise, product drops, major announcements, live podcasts, and more to celebrate and elevate modern sports fandom in all its forms, and Komo technologies will be used to amplify each stage of the fan experience.

Komo is redefining the live events space and how attendees engage with their favorite brands, properties, athletes, and celebrities. Through this partnership, Komo will elevate the live event experience for Fanatics Events’ attendees with its next-gen customer engagement platform that delivers 55+ immersive games, instant wins, competitions, polls, Q&A, UGC, Treasure Hunts, big-screen live data integrations, badges, and more. This transforms how attendees connect with their favorite experiences and stars across digital and physical worlds. It also provides valuable first- and zero-party data to Fanatics Events to enhance and personalize the fan experience at each stage of their journey in real time.

“We are thrilled to be working with the Fanatics team to take sports fandom to a whole new level at what will be the most iconic sports fan event of the year! Fan Fest NYC is bringing the biggest and best teams, leagues, talent, experiences, and technology together to celebrate the fan’s passion for sport, and we couldn’t be more excited to be the fan engagement technology to amplify those passions,” said Joel Steel, CEO and co-founder, Komo Tech.

“Our platform provides real-time personalization at key touchpoints and interactions for fanbases, which we’ve seen is the best way to really connect with fans who increasingly value these kinds of gamified, personalized experiences. Fans love to prove their fandom, take on their friends and community, become the world’s greatest or smartest fan, and immerse themselves in their passion for the sport or their favorite athlete. This is where Komo Tech does its best work,” continued Steel.

“Our partners across the sports and live event industries have already seen incredible engagement numbers and increased partner and sponsor value through our platform. We’re looking forward to bringing this same success to Fanatics Events”.

Komo Tech’s Fanatics event hub will be available through a web-enabled technology seamlessly embedded into the Fanatics Fest events native app.