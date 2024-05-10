Apple Apologises For ‘Tone Deaf’ Culture Crushing iPad Ad 

Apple Apologises For ‘Tone Deaf’ Culture Crushing iPad Ad 
Arvind Hickman
By Arvind Hickman



Apple has apologised for ‘missing the mark’ in an ad that literally crushes cultural icons to promote its latest iPad. 

The tech behemoth, often praised for its advertising, received a huge backlash from the likes of Hugh Grant, actors and musicians after the spot depicted a hydraulic press destroying a piano, guitar, old records, pots of paint, video game machine and other culturally significant artistic objects that consumers use.

Apple marketing VP Tor Myhren told Ad Age “Our goal is to always celebrate the myriad of ways users express themselves and bring their ideas to life through iPad. We missed the mark with this video, and we’re sorry.”

The aim of the spot, which has been pulled from running on TV, is to illustrate the power and thinness of the new iPad Pro, but it has been criticised by critics as a dystopian culture crusher.

The British actor Hugh Grant posted on Twitter: “The destruction of the human experience. Courtesy of Silicon Valley.”

Justine Bateman, a film-maker and critics of the impact of AI on the arts and creative industries, questioned why Apple would create an ad that “crushes the arts” and believes tech and AI “mean to destroy the arts and society in general”.

On LinkedIn, OK Tomorrow founder and former Wieden+Kennedy director of creative technology Nilesh Ashra posted: “This iPad ad will take some beating as the most hilariously tone-deaf idea of the year”.     

Guillaume Orhant, the co-founder of Sustainamics and an experienced marketing director who has previously worked for Hasbro, Unilever and Reckitt Benckiser, said the ad was a case of good strategy, “you can have all of this in a thin iPad”, but a poor and polarising ad idea, “stop playing music and crush your cool vinyls and instruments and retro games you love”. He added: “Tech will crush your guilty or intimate pleasures”.

Not everyone hates the ad. Dawn founder and creative director Shachar Aylon said people are overthinking it: “It’s just a fun way to visualise how much they packed into the thinnest iPad yet, inspired by the weirdly mesmerising hydraulic press videos on TikTok/Youtube.”

The ad has drawn comparisons with Apple’s famous 1984 ad to sell its Apple Macintosh computer, which suggested that the machine would prevent humanity from descending into a dystopian future described in the George Orwell novel, 1984.

 




Please login with linkedin to comment

Apple

Latest News

ThinkNewsBrands To Play A Major Role At CMO ANZ Summit
  • Advertising

ThinkNewsBrands To Play A Major Role At CMO ANZ Summit

Australia’s premier news brands will be front and centre at the CMO ANZ Summit, with the industry body for written news media, ThinkNewsBrands, named as the event’s prime media partner. The event, to be held on the Gold Coast on the 8th and 9th of August, is an invitation-only, premium forum bringing together leading marketing […]

TV Ratings (09/05/2024): Carlton Beats Melbourne In Nail-biting Win
  • TV Ratings

TV Ratings (09/05/2024): Carlton Beats Melbourne In Nail-biting Win

Seven stormed to the top of the ratings last night with a total TV National reach of 1,790,000 reported for the AFL. It was another nailbiting match with Carlton beating Melbourne by one point in another a tense match between the two teams. Interestingly there was yet another divergence in the show with the highest […]

Why Brands Are Investing BIG In Netball
  • Opinion

Why Brands Are Investing BIG In Netball

Brands finally understanding the potential of netball in Australia. And that's despite the Matildas' ongoing efforts.

Opinion

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine