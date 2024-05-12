Two Iconic Brands Seal The Deal With Exclusive Strategic Partnership

B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine



TAB has secured a brand-new strategic partnership with pub barons, Laundy Hotels. The new partnership means that TAB will continue as the group’s exclusive wagering partner across Laundy Hotels and Pubs, with an elevated focus on commercial development and innovation for customers over the next two years.

Lead image: left to right, Shane Richardson, Laundy, Brenden Varcoe, TAB, Kiersten Duke, Sky Racing Presenter, Danielle Richardson, Laundy, Craig Laundy, Arthur Laundy.

As an exclusive marquee partner, Laundy Hotels will benefit from the revolutionisation of TAB’s retail offering, rolling out next generation venues throughout the group’s pubs to deliver the complete innovative omni-channel wagering and entertainment experience. Additionally, Laundy Hotels are set to take advantage of highly anticipated wagering enhancements including TAB’s biggest evolution of personalised customer offers and revamped ‘Venue Mode’ capabilities.

TAB general manager, Racing Industry & Venues Brenden Varcoe said TAB had grand plans to super-charge the Laundy Group’s retail offering, wagering operations and customer activations.

“TAB is the only company that offers a digital, retail, television and radio broadcast capability, and we love working with groups like Laundy Hotels to provide an omni-channel experience for customers,’’ said Varcoe.

“This new partnership is a strong vote of confidence in our retail transformation and we’re really looking forward to working closely with the group to accelerate their business, and create iconic TAB customer experiences”.

“We are revolutionising our venue experience with new LED digital screens across the network as part of the ‘Next Gen’ TAB project and we remain the only operator who can offer Venue Mode to give our partners more offers via the TAB app to their customers than ever before.”

Arthur Laundy said that the partnership means a lot to him and his family.

“We pride ourselves on good service, and providing friendly, social environments to our customers,” said Laundy.

“TAB has been a long-term partner for us, that’s important to me and I am looking forward to continuing working with TAB and the changes they are making”.




