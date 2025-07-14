Mortar AI Appoints James Zipeure Group CEO

Mortar AI has appointed James Zipeure as group CEO to drive its expansion across the UK, US, and Asia and oversee the rollout of its core product suite, Mortar DS, the platform’s data and audience layer; Helix, its campaign automation engine; and the newly launched MMM module.

Zipeure has held senior roles including group chief operating officer of Havas ANZ and CIO for APAC. He also founded performance automation platform Exact AI and has advised brands, agencies, and holding groups across APAC and the UK on how to build AI marketing systems.

Zipeure’s appointment to the new role comes alongside the launch of Mortar’s fully integrated Marketing Mix Modelling (MMM) solution, the latest in a series of launches aimed at simplifying marketing operations and giving brands more control over performance.

Now part of Mortar’s all-in-one platform, the new MMM capability enables marketers to forecast, optimise, and reallocate spend in real time without overhauling their existing tech stack.

“Marketers everywhere are grappling with fragmented systems, rising costs, and increasing pressure to prove impact. Mortar solves these challenges by streamlining operations and putting real performance insights at their fingertips. With the launch of our integrated MMM capability and continued investment in our product suite, we’re helping brands move faster and spend smarter. As we scale across the UK, US, and Asia, our focus is clear: to build a global platform that simplifies marketing and drives growth,” Zipeure said.

Zipeure, who joined Mortar as CEO in November last year, will spearhead the company’s global expansion across the UK, US, and Asia, while overseeing the rollout of its core product suite: Mortar DS, the platform’s data and audience layer; Helix, its campaign automation engine; and the newly launched MMM module.

“James brings a rare mix of strategic thinking, technical depth, and commercial focus. He understands what’s broken in marketing and how to fix it. This signals a new phase for Mortar as we move from ambitious disruptor to trusted global partner, helping brands and agencies simplify marketing, cut waste, and drive smarter results,” Peter Michell, Chairman of Mortar AI added.

Mortar’s platform is used by clients across the retail, automotive, and FMCG sectors to connect data systems, including CRM, CDP, and advertising platforms. It enables the automation of campaign workflows and supports real-time optimisation. With the addition of the MMM module, marketers can now model outcomes and adjust budgets within the same integrated interface.