OMD Brisbane Announced New Leadership Team After Rob Swinton Departs After 20 Years
OMD Australia has unveiled a new leadership structure for the Brisbane market and the departure of its leader Rob Swinton after 20 years with the agency.
(Lead Image: Alison Costello – the new managing director of OMD Brisbane).
Alison Costello has been promoted to managing director of OMD Brisbane. She joined OMD in 2019as head of digital in Brisbane, and has driven digital, data and tech transformation for the agency’s Brisbane client base. Costello was promoted to national head of digital in 2021 and chief transformation officer in 2023, which saw her join OMD’s national executive team.
Brisbane’s new leadership structure is supported by industry veteran Kenny Stewart, who remains group managing director of Queensland and Victoria, and an evolved role for Nathan Fraser, who transitions from head of group to managing partner. Stewart will work closely with Costello and Fraser to create what’s next for the agency.
Swinton has led OMD Brisbane for the past two decades and is one of the most decorated and respected media agency chiefs in the sunshine state.
Laura Nice, co-CEO of OMD Australia, said: “I feel so fortunate to have worked with Rob for 15 of his 20 years at OMD. During this incredible tenure, Rob has led and grown our Brisbane business and team to become the powerhouse they are today. We are so thankful for his commitment, impact and most of all his friendship, fully supporting this mutual decision to explore his next chapter. Rob leaves OMD Brisbane in the best possible place as the leading agency in the Queensland market, and we look forward to honouring his achievements with a special send off this week.”
“Throughout conversations with Rob and looking to the bench strength of talent in Brisbane, we identified a new leadership structure to create what’s next for this important OMD market. We are excited to announce that Alison Costello will move into the role of managing director of OMD Brisbane, with the role having an evolved focus on delivering business transformation for our clients as part of OMD’s future-focused vision.”
With more than 18 years’ experience and a proven history of delivering long-term transformation for OMD’s clients, Costello’s deep understanding of the Brisbane market coupled with national capabilities will bring a fresh perspective and skillset to drive OMD Brisbane into its next chapter.
Costello said of her appointment: “I’m incredibly excited to build on the momentum within the OMD Brisbane office. The opportunity is not lost on me, and I look forward to continuing to set up our people, clients and media partners for success alongside the Brisbane leadership team. This market has long been my home and I’m looking forward to being part of OMD’s growth and impact in the coming years.”
OMD Brisbane’s new leadership structure and appointments are effective immediately.
Latest News
