JCDecaux Wins Tender To Retain Sydney Airport

Sydney Airport has reappointed JCDecaux as its exclusive media partner for Australia’s premier airport advertising contract following a rigorous and competitive tender process.

Steve O’Connor, CEO of JCDecaux, said: “Sydney Airport has set a bold and ambitious vision for the future. With passenger numbers expected to grow to over 50 million in the next three years, we are perfectly aligned to deliver the ongoing transformation of their international and domestic passenger experience. Retaining this contract solidifies our position as a leader in premium airport advertising both locally and globally. We can’t wait to continue our partnership and deliver our refreshed and remarkable offering to both Sydney Airport and the market.”

Sydney Airport continues its journey of transformation at both the domestic and international terminals. It has welcomed a new era of traveller experiences, featuring Australia’s fastest growing luxury retail precinct in the International Terminal, a new department store offering across the Domestic Terminals streamlined check-in, security and amenities, ensuring seamless navigation through the airport.

Mark Zaouk, group executive – commercial, Sydney Airport, said: “We’re delighted to continue our strong partnership with JCDecaux, who share our vision to make Sydney Airport the premier airport media destination in the region.

“Our objectives were to reset our media portfolio and push the boundaries on what airport media could be, beyond traditional out-of-home advertising and into a more holistic suite of media opportunities across partnerships, activations, and sponsorships.

“We believe Sydney Airport offers one of the most compelling media propositions in Australia, with a unique ability to connect iconic brands with highly qualified, high-value audiences when they’re most engaged. Every year almost half of Australia’s international passengers land here and over the course of this agreement we expect to move beyond 50 million passengers annually, presenting an incredible opportunity for advertisers.

“Through the tender process we affirmed that JCDecaux are the right partner and the entire team here is excited and energised to be working with them to realise our ambitions.”

Jemma Enright, general manager – Airports ANZ at JCDecaux, said: “We are reinventing Sydney Airport for advertisers after extensive consultation with brands. Our focus isn’t just on delivering ads. We have developed more impactful ways to engage with travellers throughout their journey, and a new model to influence them at the right moment with the right experiences, creating meaningful interactions that drive results for brands.”

JCDecaux will introduce a host of new iconic assets in partnership with award-winning architects Tzannes, particularly within the transformed T1 international terminal. Additionally, plans are underway to enhance existing assets and introduce cutting-edge, new digital Large Format sites as part of the new Domestic Gateway and the St Peter’s Interchange.

As part of the new partnership, Sydney Airport and JCDecaux will collaborate to use new and improved data capabilities. This will allow brands to gain deeper audience insights providing them with innovative ways to understand, target and convert high-value consumers.

JCDecaux’s continued partnership with Sydney Airport underscores its dominance in the trans-Tasman airport advertising landscape, with a robust portfolio that includes Perth, Adelaide, Auckland, Christchurch, and Queenstown.

Across 38 countries, JCDecaux is the chosen media partner for 153 key airports including Paris Charles-de-Gaulle, Dubai, Shanghai, Singapore, London Heathrow and LAX.

This year JCDecaux introduced its global programmatic airport solution meaning for the first time, advertisers can run multi-market programmatic campaigns across 15 of the world’s busiest airports including Sydney Airport. It provides brands and agencies access to more than 70 million monthly passengers and over two billion impressions across a network of over 3,000 screens operated by JCDecaux worldwide.




