QMS Adds Hills Shire To Sydney Network

QMS today announced it has won a tender with The Hills Shire Council, adding two new premium digital assets to its growing Sydney network.

The appointment, which followed a competitive tender process, is part of QMS’ ongoing investment in the strategic expansion of its NSW portfolio, which includes the market-leading, premium digital City of Sydney street furniture network.

The Hills Shire is one of the fastest-growing local council areas in NSW. Home to 200,000 people, it includes Castle Hill, Kellyville, Dural, Rouse Hill, West Pennant Hills and Annangrove, plus the key business districts Norwest and Bella Vista.

Strategically positioned on key overbridge locations in Kellyville, the new QMS premium digital billboards will provide advertisers with the ability to reach and influence a growing, affluent and highly desirable audience.

QMS chief operating officer, Sara Lappage, said: “We are proud to be working with The Hills Shire Council to continue the expansion of our digital footprint into this largely untapped part of Sydney.

“We remain focused on adding only the best digital locations to our growing NSW network. Both these state-of-the-art digital assets will give advertisers a new way to reach highly sought after and growing audiences in an area that has limited digital large format opportunities.”

Expanding the coverage and reach of its network is one of QMS’ key strategic priorities for 2024 with two-thirds of its development plans focused on the Sydney market. The Hills Shire Council agreement comes off the back of QMS’ recent tender win to manage and develop six key advertising locations on behalf of the Australian Turf Club, with further announcements expected to be made soon.