Cebu Pacific Launches Campaign To Showcase The Philippines As Major Destination For Aussies

Cebu Pacific launched an exciting new campaign designed to drive more leisure travel between Australia and the 7000-island archipelago.

Entitled ‘Fly to Happy, Fly to the Philippines’, the campaign is the airline’s first creative execution since it resumed flights to Australia last year after the pandemic. The carrier currently offers 5 flights a week to Sydney and 3 flights a week to Melbourne direct from Manila.

The Cebu campaign was created in the Philippines by BlackPencil agency, CMO Candice Iyog, under direction from Cebu’s Marketing Director, Michelle De Guzman.

The timing of the new campaign coincides with a surge in bookings that has seen the Philippines climb the list of hot new destinations Australians are considering for their new holiday beyond the more traditional spots of Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand.

The campaign platform is based on the fact the Philippines has been officially recognised as home to some of the happiest people in Southeast Asia – as revealed in the 2024 World Happiness Report released recently by the Oxford Wellbeing Research Centre in the UK.

The new creative is running on various social platforms and highlights the range of things to do in the Philippines from surfing, diving and boating to beach resorts, waterfall tours and outdoor hiking.

Cebu Pacific offers the most competitive airfares between Australia and the Philippines with prices 60-70 per cent lower than other carriers. Beyond the capital city of Manila, the airline connects to some 59 domestic and international destinations and boasts one of the youngest fleets in the world.