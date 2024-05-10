ThinkNewsBrands To Play A Major Role At CMO ANZ Summit

Australia’s premier news brands will be front and centre at the CMO ANZ Summit, with the industry body for written news media, ThinkNewsBrands, named as the event’s prime media partner.

The event, to be held on the Gold Coast on the 8th and 9th of August, is an invitation-only, premium forum bringing together leading marketing executives, innovative agencies, and solution providers from around the country.

The dynamic programme features visionary keynote presentations, real-life case studies and interactive forums on key marketing challenges, market developments, and practical, progressive ideas and strategies adopted by successful pioneers.

ThinkNewsBrands Vanessa Lyons will moderate several sessions and provide important insights as a former CMO across several industries and current CEO within the news publishing media landscape.

“ThinkNewsBrands is proud to represent news media and be the major media partner at this year’s CMO ANZ Summit. With all the marketing talent that will be present it’s bound to be an amazing event,” said Lyons.

Among the stellar cast of speakers and presenters that includes CMOs from Telstra, Allianz, AstraZeneca, EY, Virgin Australia, and IBM ANZ is Nine Entertainment chief marketing officer Liana Dubois.