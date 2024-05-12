Enigma Appoints Ren Frise As Director

Indie agency Enigma today announced the appointment of Ren Frise as its new Executive director of digital, data & technology, bringing extensive experience in digital strategy and implementation to the agency.

Frise has more than 19 years’ experience in marketing communications and digital transformation projects working across FMCG firms, luxury and cosmetics industries, education, and various agencies, bringing a wealth of knowledge and innovative leadership to Enigma.

In his new role, Frise will sit on the agency’s management team, driving the digital and technology business and spearheading the digital acceleration of Enigma itself. His responsibilities include leading a team of digital and technology specialists, establishing a centre of digital excellence, mentoring emerging talents, and enhancing Enigma’s profile within the industry and among clients in Australia.

Under Frise’s guidance, Enigma is set to unveil its next-generation digital service offering in July 2024.

Developed over recent months through extensive industry research and collaboration with AI experts and software vendors, Enigma’s new digital offering focuses on five key pillars:

• Experience: UX/UI and interaction design

• Data & Technology: Measurement (advanced tracking & tagging), Media Mix Modelling (MMM), data

visualisation, and martech

• Performance: E-commerce, performance marketing, and SEO

• Social Media: Strategies for modern social-first content and influencer and creators brand collaborations

• Creative Technology and Innovation: Using various technologies to create standout brand experiences and solve business problems.

AI technology will be integral at every step, from strategy development and planning to optimisation. Enigma is developing an AI tool stack that will transform practical insights into strategies for clients, reflecting the agency’s mantra of “real insights, real connections, real impact”.

Commenting on his new role, Frise said: “At Enigma, our strength lies in our diverse group of specialists. Our focus with the new digital, data, and technology offering is to sharpen and connect these skills, driving ‘connected creativity’ to create outstanding work.

“Our approach to digital, data and technology is strategically developed, ensuring it makes a tangible difference in our clients’ businesses. With a completely revamped tech and tool stack, we’re ready to introduce our novel digital product. I’m excited to start working with existing and new clients and help position Enigma as a prominent name in the technology-driven creative and advertising industry in Australia.”

Enigma founder, Lisa Sutton Gardner said Frise’s appointment underscores Enigma’s commitment to integrating sophisticated digital solutions with its core media, creative and strategic capabilities.

“Ren’s depth of experience and passion as a true digital leader has been invaluable in helping to define our approach forward. Our full service offering needs continued investment and expansion so we can continue to have the depth of talent and the specialist skills needed to tackle clients problems from every angle. We’re excited to see the journey ahead with Ren and the team he is building, and the value it will deliver to our clients.”

Frise’s appointment is effective immediately.