Enigma Appoints Ren Frise As Director

Enigma Appoints Ren Frise As Director
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine



Indie agency Enigma today announced the appointment of Ren Frise as its new Executive director of digital, data & technology, bringing extensive experience in digital strategy and implementation to the agency.

Frise has more than 19 years’ experience in marketing communications and digital transformation projects working across FMCG firms, luxury and cosmetics industries, education, and various agencies, bringing a wealth of knowledge and innovative leadership to Enigma.

In his new role, Frise will sit on the agency’s management team, driving the digital and technology business and spearheading the digital acceleration of Enigma itself. His responsibilities include leading a team of digital and technology specialists, establishing a centre of digital excellence, mentoring emerging talents, and enhancing Enigma’s profile within the industry and among clients in Australia.

Under Frise’s guidance, Enigma is set to unveil its next-generation digital service offering in July 2024.

Developed over recent months through extensive industry research and collaboration with AI experts and software vendors, Enigma’s new digital offering focuses on five key pillars:

• Experience: UX/UI and interaction design
• Data & Technology: Measurement (advanced tracking & tagging), Media Mix Modelling (MMM), data
visualisation, and martech
• Performance: E-commerce, performance marketing, and SEO
• Social Media: Strategies for modern social-first content and influencer and creators brand collaborations
• Creative Technology and Innovation: Using various technologies to create standout brand experiences and solve business problems.

AI technology will be integral at every step, from strategy development and planning to optimisation. Enigma is developing an AI tool stack that will transform practical insights into strategies for clients, reflecting the agency’s mantra of “real insights, real connections, real impact”.

Commenting on his new role, Frise said: “At Enigma, our strength lies in our diverse group of specialists. Our focus with the new digital, data, and technology offering is to sharpen and connect these skills, driving ‘connected creativity’ to create outstanding work.

“Our approach to digital, data and technology is strategically developed, ensuring it makes a tangible difference in our clients’ businesses. With a completely revamped tech and tool stack, we’re ready to introduce our novel digital product. I’m excited to start working with existing and new clients and help position Enigma as a prominent name in the technology-driven creative and advertising industry in Australia.”

Enigma founder, Lisa Sutton Gardner said Frise’s appointment underscores Enigma’s commitment to integrating sophisticated digital solutions with its core media, creative and strategic capabilities.

“Ren’s depth of experience and passion as a true digital leader has been invaluable in helping to define our approach forward. Our full service offering needs continued investment and expansion so we can continue to have the depth of talent and the specialist skills needed to tackle clients problems from every angle. We’re excited to see the journey ahead with Ren and the team he is building, and the value it will deliver to our clients.”

Frise’s appointment is effective immediately.




Please login with linkedin to comment

Latest News

Two Iconic Brands Seal The Deal With Exclusive Strategic Partnership
  • Advertising

Two Iconic Brands Seal The Deal With Exclusive Strategic Partnership

TAB has secured a brand-new strategic partnership with pub barons, Laundy Hotels. The new partnership means that TAB will continue as the group’s exclusive wagering partner across Laundy Hotels and Pubs, with an elevated focus on commercial development and innovation for customers over the next two years. Lead image: left to right, Shane Richardson, Laundy, […]

JCDecaux Wins Tender To Retain Sydney Airport
  • Marketing

JCDecaux Wins Tender To Retain Sydney Airport

Sydney Airport has reappointed JCDecaux as its exclusive media partner for Australia’s premier airport advertising contract following a rigorous and competitive tender process. Steve O’Connor, CEO of JCDecaux, said: “Sydney Airport has set a bold and ambitious vision for the future. With passenger numbers expected to grow to over 50 million in the next three […]

QMS Adds Hills Shire To Sydney Network
  • Marketing

QMS Adds Hills Shire To Sydney Network

QMS today announced it has won a tender with The Hills Shire Council, adding two new premium digital assets to its growing Sydney network. The appointment, which followed a competitive tender process, is part of QMS’ ongoing investment in the strategic expansion of its NSW portfolio, which includes the market-leading, premium digital City of Sydney […]

Taboola Targets Large Advertisers With Taboola Select
  • Technology

Taboola Targets Large Advertisers With Taboola Select

Taboola has today announced Taboola Select, a new offering created exclusively for large advertisers that provides access to a curated selection of Taboola’s premium editorial partnerships. (Lead Image: Adam Singolda, CEO at Taboola) For the first time, Taboola is offering advertisers a way to leverage a highly curated subset of just 15 percent of Taboola’s […]

Imran Masood Named As VP AUNZ at DoubleVerify
  • Technology

Imran Masood Named As VP AUNZ at DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify has today announced a number of key strategic leadership appointments in the APAC region. These appointments will also kick off DV’s entry into two new markets – Hong Kong and Thailand. “The digital advertising landscape in APAC is dynamic and growing,” said Mark Zagorski, CEO of DoubleVerify. “The unique needs of our customers in […]

OMD Brisbane Announced New Leadership Team After Rob Swinton Departs After 20 Years
  • Media

OMD Brisbane Announced New Leadership Team After Rob Swinton Departs After 20 Years

OMD Australia has unveiled a new leadership structure for the Brisbane market and the departure of its leader Rob Swinton after 20 years with the agency. (Lead Image: Alison Costello – the new managing director of OMD Brisbane).  Alison Costello has been promoted to managing director of OMD Brisbane. She joined OMD in 2019as head […]

“Get Sh*t Done”: QMS’s Tennille Burt On The Importance Of A Consistent & Impactful Leadership Style
  • Partner Content

“Get Sh*t Done”: QMS’s Tennille Burt On The Importance Of A Consistent & Impactful Leadership Style

As the chief marketing officer of QMS Media, Tennille Burt is an empowering and human-centric leader who encourages high-performing teams into action. She is an ambitious, clear, pragmatic, visionary leader who holds her teams and herself accountable for producing exceptional brand outcomes. Ahead of the B&T Women In Media Awards, presented by Are Media, B&T […]

Partner Content

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Cairns Crocodiles The Work: Healthcare Sponsored By Alternaleaf
  • Advertising

Cairns Crocodiles The Work: Healthcare Sponsored By Alternaleaf

There is just under a month to go until the inaugural Cairns Crocodiles Awards presented by Pinterest! Today, as our judges deliberate over a year’s worth of hard work, we celebrate some of the incredible entries in the Healthcare category sponsored by Alternaleaf. The Cairns Crocodiles Awards celebrate the best examples of creativity in marketing […]