PubMatic Unveils New AI Partnership To Turn Social Posts Into Ads For Any Digital Channel

PubMatic has launched a new partnership with creative AI firm Nova to allow brands and agencies to repurpose any social post into an ad for any digital channel.

Nova enables brands and agencies to redeploy existing, high-performing creative from social media with one click to any digital ad channel cutting costs while improving performance over traditional display.

Nova’s technology also allows brands to easily deliver high-performing ad formats, including stories, social display, shoppable carousels, photo posts, and multiple video formats. For agencies, Nova’s ad platform can be white-labeled and delivered as their own premium capability.

Brands and agencies will benefit through enhanced audience reach and engagement, while publishers will see increased ad revenue. The partnership is also environmentally beneficial given the efficiency of recycling social media content into programmatic ads and Nova’s adaptive bit rate streaming which lowers the load on page.

“Our partnership with Nova will empower brands and agencies to have limitless creativity” said Sudipto Das, VP, advertiser solutions, APAC at PubMatic.

“By incorporating PubMatic’s proficiency in supply path optimization, agencies and advertisers gain the ability to discern optimal channels and partners from a business standpoint. Brands, agencies and publishers must collaborate to ensure a more sustainable delivery of your media campaigns.’’

Gavin Merwood, general manager APAC, at Nova said, “We are thrilled to see this partnership evolve into a long-term, mutually beneficial relationship characterized by trust and reliability. From social display to stories, video to shoppable carousels, the options are endless for advertisers to repurpose social content into the world of programmatic. This, in turn, will lead to heightened brand visibility, with the collaborative approach of social and programmatic expanding ad reach and attracting new audiences.”