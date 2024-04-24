Mastercard Nabs Florencia Aimo From Marriott International

B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine



Florencia Aimo (lead image) has been appointed to the role of vice president of integrated marketing and communications, Australasia, at Mastercard after the departure of Kirsty Redfearn earlier this year.

In the new role, Aimo will lead Mastercard’s marketing efforts across Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific Islands. She will manage a high-performing team of ten responsible for delivering consumer and B2B marketing, sponsorships, merchant partnerships and communications.

She will also drive growth and innovation in Mastercard’s multi-sensory marketing approach in the division and oversee key brand assets including Mastercard’s sponsorships and its digital brand platform priceless.com.

Aimo began her career with Hilton and then Marriott International, rising through the ranks with various marketing roles across different hotel brands. With experience working in Buenos Aires, Miami, Cancun, Orlando, and Sydney, Aimo has cultivated a truly global mindset, with significant experience navigating a range of diverse and complex markets.

Most recently, Aimo was at Marriott International, where she held the role of senior area director of marketing for Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific, overseeing all marketing activity across a diverse portfolio of 46 hotels, spanning 15 brands in 5 countries within the ANZ market.




