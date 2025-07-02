MediaNewsletter

Scott Hughes Joins Interplay Media To Lead NZ Publisher Monetisation Effort

Scott Hughes.

Interplay Media has appointed Scott Hughes to lead its publisher monetisation efforts in New Zealand, creating a direct presence in that market for the first time.

Hughes joins the Melbourne-based Interplay after more than a decade of experience in digital media in the New Zealand market, having held senior leadership roles at Scroll Media, the market’s largest publisher NZME, and Loyalty NZ.

Hughes has undertaken digital advertising work with most of the key publishers in New Zealand, alongside partnering with many global holdco and independent agencies to deliver innovation in the market.

His appointment marks a strategic move as Interplay scales its support for New Zealand publishers—offering tailored solutions across video, display, native, and high-impact formats to help unlock new revenue streams. The company said it already works with a number of publishers in New Zealand, including the Otago Daily Times and KidsSpot, and said it aimed to accelerate its presence in that market.

The company delivers a mix of programmatic advertising and ads operations services for publishers in Australia and New Zealand, as well as operating the Zero Digital Sports network of sites in Australia.

Based in Auckland, Hughes said his mandate at Interplay is focused on expanding programmatic ad services for publishers, and launching Interplay Rich Ads product that leverages significant consumer attention across a fully transparent mobile and desktop marketplace. He also plans to attract more global publishers to New Zealand.

“Scott brings a deep understanding of the NZ media landscape and a strong commercial and technical track record. We believe his appointment will enable Interplay Media to help publishers increase their share of digital advertising spend,” said James Spinks, MD of Interplay Media.

Spinks, who hails from Wellington, said after ten years operating in Australia, it made sense for the company to set up shop in New Zealand.

“The New Zealand media market is open to rich media innovation and advanced programmatic advertising services and we plan to target that opportunity,” Spinks said.

