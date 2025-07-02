How Audible’s Polly Blenkinship Is Turning Up The Volume For Voices That Need To Be Heard

As Global Head of Brand Media at Audible, Polly Blenkinship sits at the intersection of content, technology and culture. With nearly two decades of experience across publishing, entertainment and digital media, she brings a clear-eyed view to the role storytelling plays in shaping both audiences and industry norms.

It’s for this reason that she considers programs like B&T’s Women in Media Awards, presented by Are Media, as vital to the industry’s future.

“Platforms like B&T’s Women in Media Awards play an essential role in ensuring that women’s contributions are not just acknowledged but celebrated,” said Blenkinship. “From groundbreaking journalists to visionary content creators, women drive innovation, challenge norms, and enrich the way we experience stories.”

That belief in the power of stories, and the people who tell them, runs deep at Audible.

“At Audible, we’re extremely proud of the extensive roster of women who are behind some of our most powerful audiobooks and podcasts as well as those in media and marketing who drive awareness and listening of this incredible content. These awards help amplify their impact and spark thinking and conversations for others to enter this space,” she told B&T.

The company has built its global success on connecting listeners to diverse perspectives through audiobooks and original productions. For Blenkinship, audio is a uniquely powerful medium for representation.

“Audio holds a unique intimacy, one that envelops both listener and storyteller,” she said. “For the audience, it’s an invitation to step into another world, guided by the voices in their ears. For storytellers, the anonymity of audio creates a safe space where diverse perspectives can be shared without barriers. Take the voices in Pat Aboud’s The Greatest Menace, who, after years of being silenced and discriminated against, are finally being heard.

That kind of impact is no accident. At Audible, there’s a deliberate focus on championing underrepresented voices, not just through internal culture, but also through programming choices.

“At Audible, we believe that elevating diverse voices elevates the industry as a whole,” Blenkinship explains. “We take a local-first approach to content creation through our Audible Originals program, amplifying culturally and linguistically diverse creators. Since starting the program in 2019, we’ve created 140 Audible Originals here in Australia. By investing in diverse voices, these stories reach mass audiences where they may not have previously”.

Blenkinship’s approach to leadership has been shaped by her own personal and professional evolution. With nearly 20 years in media, and now raising two young daughters, she was candid about how her perspective has evolved over time.

Over almost 20 years in the media industry, I have learnt a lot and also changed a lot personally. I would say I have become a more empathetic leader, which I think has honestly come from my own life experiences,” she says. “As a mother of two girls (7 & 4) I have a great respect for working parents and the constant juggle we face daily… something I didn’t fully understand in my younger years.”

“I’m a huge advocate for being vulnerable when it comes to leadership and building relationships with teams to get to know people on a more human level. I am very fortunate to have had leaders, particularly at my time at Audible who have modeled behaviours and leadership styles that I have aspired to and adopted. When it comes to championing women and underrepresented voices, good leadership creates ecosystems where diverse voices don’t just participate but get to shape the conversation,” she explained.

That people-first mindset also underpins how Blenkinship creates opportunities for the next generation. Mentorship and visibility, she said, are critical to bringing more women into leadership roles.

“In my roles, I’ve always tried to prioritise mentorship and invest in emerging talent. We can learn so much from young, fresh talent, so it’s important to lean in and listen to their perspectives,” she said.

“At Audible we are lucky to have both global Audible programs and Amazon resources on offer to our employees and we are all empowered to take ownership of our own progress through access to resources and support.

“Our Amazon Mentoring Program is a great example this – it connects our employees with mentors and mentees, facilitating skill development, career growth and network expansion at a global level. We also have an incredible learning platform with on-demand resources and other programs like tuition reimbursement for those looking to study and draw from culture and technology to support their growth”.

Mentorship, for Blenkinship, extends well beyond the walls of Audible. “Outside of Audible I also thoroughly enjoyed being a Mentor at the recent Cairns Crocodiles. The calibre of talent in the early stages of their career is mind-blowing. I have also been involved in mentoring women within their first 1-5 years of their career through my high school alumni program and have recently taken on a mentee as part of The Marketing Academy Alumni Mentoring program,” she said.

Creating an inclusive and supportive environment also means making space for authenticity. For Blenkinship, that begins with psychological safety.

“For me, an inclusive workplace is one where every individual feels seen, heard, and valued. At the heart of this is psychological safety meaning people can contribute openly without fear of judgement. When teams feel safe, they share ideas that challenge perspectives and bring unique insights to the table,” she explained.

For women looking to step into media, tech, or content leadership roles, Blenkinship’s advice is simple, “stay curious and always be ready to learn”.

“The media and tech landscape is constantly changing, and leaders thrive by staying ahead of the curve,” she said. “Remember that your perspective is your power, and never underestimate the value of your own unique experiences. Speak up, challenge norms, and trust that your voice belongs in every room you step into.”

