Commission Factory Launches New Agency Partner Program To Accelerate Affiliate Growth

Commission Factory, APAC’s leading affiliate and partnership marketing platform, has launched its Agency Partner Program, a new initiative designed to support and reward agencies that drive growth through the affiliate and partner marketing channel.

The program delivers a structured, tiered approach to help agencies scale faster, gain greater visibility, and access bespoke strategic support.

“Agencies have always been at the heart of performance marketing,” said Mitchell Leach, enterprise commercial manager at Commission Factory. “Their strategic insight and adaptability make them invaluable partners. This program is our commitment to deeper collaboration, tailored support, and shared success.”

A Framework Built for Agency Success

Whether an agency is new to the affiliate space or managing a growing portfolio of enterprise brands, the Commission Factory Agency Partner Program offers meaningful support at every stage.

Key benefits include:

Reduced Fees: Eligible agencies receive platform fee reductions tied to their partner tier, enabling reinvestment into client acquisition, optimisation, and long-term performance.

Referral Opportunities: Commission Factory actively connects brands with top performing agency partners, creating direct opportunities for new business.

Strategic Co-Marketing: Partners gain access to exclusive co-branded campaigns, event sponsorships, and listings in Commission Factory's Agency Directory, driving brand awareness and differentiation.

Dedicated Growth Support: From onboarding and annual planning to publisher recommendations and channel insights, agency partners receive hands-on enablement to fuel performance.

Enablement and Education: Ongoing collaboration and access to resources, from gap analysis to strategic performance reviews, keep agency teams ahead of the curve.

A Tiered Model That Grows with You

The program operates across Silver, Gold, and Platinum tiers—each unlocking additional benefits based on the agency’s contribution to new client growth. Tiers are reviewed quarterly, providing a clear and achievable path to progress and recognition.

A True Growth Partnership

Commission Factory emphasises that the program goes beyond traditional incentives. It’s a partnership model that offers agencies access to tools, data, and support to create better outcomes for its clients and its own business.

“This isn’t a one-sided rewards system. It’s a growth partnership,” adds Leach. “When agencies bring new clients onto our platform, we back them with the resources and insights they need to deliver strong, sustainable results.”

Get Started Today

The Commission Factory Agency Partner Program is now open to eligible agencies. For more information or to register your interest, fill out this form or contact the Commission Factory team at [email protected]