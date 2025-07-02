Brian Vella To Depart AKQA

Brian Vella, AKQA’s Asia-Pacific CEO, is to depart the agency after 25 years with the business.

Vella joined Melbourne-based digital agency DT as a senior producer in 2001, rising to become the agency’s CEO in 2011 before merging with AKQA in 2017.

Vella then became AKQA’s managing partner for Asia-Pacific before notching the top regional job in December last year.

Now he’s leaving the WPP-owned agency, which has been through its fair share of changes globally over the last year with founder Ajaz Ahmed departing in October.

“It’s difficult to put into words what leaving a company after 24 years feels like, but grateful is the one I keep returning to,” Vella wrote on LinkedIn.

“To have one exceptional leader over this period is special, to have two is extraordinary. Ajaz Ahmed, thank you for trusting me with what was always the most valuable brand in our industry. Reading Limitless all those years ago inspired a dream, and working on your team made it real. In fact it was better than that. Earlier, a dozen, formative years with David Trewern was a masterclass in entrepreneurship. Together with Bet, you backed me from day one and always saw the best in me. I will never forget that belief.

“Together, I was fortunate to work with some of the region’s most iconic brands and businesses. Thank you to the leaders at Bunnings, Country Road Group, EcoOutdoor, Foodstuffs, Golf Australia, Google, HESTA, Honda, Japan Airlines, KFC, Macquarie Bank, Myer, NAB, Netflix, Nike, Officeworks, Optus, Tourism Australia, Toyota and Wesfarmers – to name a few! Your trust in us was always humbling.

“Working in a period of massive change and digital transformation, we were relentless in our pursuit of innovation. Always with the belief that the most imaginative force in the universe was imagination. To achieve this, I believed in high performing teams and spent two decades building them.”

Vella said that he’s taking some time to “recharge, reflect and explore new opportunities where design, innovation and commerce meet”.

B&T has contacted AKQA for comment.