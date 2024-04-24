Spotlight On Sponsors: Major Sponsorship Wins After A Disappointing Week In Sport
It’s only Wednesday, and this week in the professional sporting world has already been shrouded in disappointment.
From the Cronulla Sharks’ Braydon Trindall being barred from training and playing for the immediate future due to an alleged Drug and Alcohol driving charge, to the Newcastle Knights losing superstar Kalyn Ponga to a long-term injury and the Ollyroos not managing to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics, you’d be forgiven for feeling a bit grim about Australia’s status as the sporting nation.
However, it’s not all bad news. Major sponsorship deals have lit the flames for the future of female sport in this country, while other teams have celebrated the signing and renewal of long-term partnerships.
Welcome back to B&T’s Spotlight on Sponsors series, where we break down all the major sponsorship news from inside the sporting world.
B&T unpacks all the latest news in sports sponsorship below!
Peninsula Employsure X BrightHR X Sydney Swans
Peninsula Employsure and BrightHR announced this week their joint partnership with the Sydney Swans for the 2024 AFL season. The deal was driven by a shared commitment to empowering local communities and achieving top performance.
“Small to medium-sized businesses are not only a major force in the nation’s economy but, like sport, a fundamental part of the Australian way of life,” said David Price, CEO of BrightHR ANZ and Peninsula Employsure ANZ. Perseverant through hardship, driven by success, and relentless in their ambition—these are traits that define professional athletes and business owners alike.”
“Peninsula Employsure and BrightHR are passionate about supporting Australian communities and the local businesses that provide for them, as the Sydney Swans are. We are excited to be joining forces in aiding employers to kick goals and build top-tier teams,” said Drew Arthurson, COO of Sydney Swans.
Salon Warehouse X NSW Swifts
Salon Warehouse has joined seven-time Australian netball Premiers and the NSW Swifts as Major Partners for the 2024 Suncorp Super Netball season.
View this post on Instagram
“What we really like about Salon Warehouse is their story. They came from very humble beginnings with a simple idea and are now one of the most trusted haircare retail brands operating today,” said NSW Swifts executive general manager Kath Tetley. “The Swifts also started with a simple dream and almost three decades on things are going pretty well, which is testament to the hard work that’s been 30 years in the making”.
“It is a pleasure to welcome Salon Warehouse on board for Season 2024, and we look forward to doing engaging activities with them on Game Day so fans won’t miss out”.
Crown X Freemantle Dockers and West Coast Eagles
Crown has announced it will continue to partner with both Western Australian AFL teams.
West Coast Eagles CEO Don Pyke said the club was delighted to continue its strong partnership with Crown, which stretches back to the club’s inception in 1987. “Since our inaugural season, the West Coast Eagles and Crown have provided generations of West Australians with thrilling memories that last a lifetime,” Pyke said.
“Continuing our relationship with Crown supports our desire to provide exciting, unique and unforgettable experiences that connect us with current and future generations of members, fans and local communities”.
Fremantle Football Club CEO Simon Garlick said partnerships like the one Crown has with Fremantle are an important part of the club’s strategy. “Through innovative offerings and a relentless drive for success, both on and off the field, we are committed to nurturing our loyal base while appealing to new fans and members alike”.
“Our partnership with Crown Resorts embodies this forward-thinking approach, bringing exciting opportunities to our members and the broader Fremantle family”.
Cadbury X Wallaroos
Just five years ago, Australia’s female Rugby Union team was still utilising chocolate fundraising boxes to go on tour. Now, three years after first signing, Cadbury Australia has elevated its commitment to the team, signing on as the Principal Partner for the next six years.
Cadbury has been the team’s major partner since 2021 and has expanded its commitment. The iconic Cadbury logo is now prominently featured across the Wallaroos‘ home and away jerseys.
Kathy De Lullo, director of marketing excellence at Mondelēz International, custodians of Cadbury, told B&T that Cadbury values continuing to drive support for women’s sports, building relationships around generosity, community spirit, and forming connections.
“The women in sports programmes started about four years ago in 2020. And through that, we’ve had multiple initiatives aimed at keeping women in the game, giving them the visibility and the equality to continue to access these fabulous sports,” said De Lullo.
De Lullo said that, outside of the increased support and logo visibility, there are further plans to integrate the Cadbury brand within the game day experience as a whole. “Anything that we can do to support the experience, the visibility, and the involvement in the participation in the game, not just as players but as spectators or volunteers or in any way, shape or form. That’s that’s the intent of the programme,” she said.
Aland X Parramatta Eels
This week, the Parramatta Eels announced a new agreement that will see ALAND continue as the club’s major sponsor for another three years.
The partnership arrangement begins at the start of the 2025 season and will see the property developer’s logo appear on the top back of the jersey but will cease the front of jersey positioning to focus on other key strategic initiatives. This agreement will continue through to the end of the 2027 season, which will be ALAND’s 11th season as a major sponsor of the club.
“ALAND has been a fantastic partner of the club for eight years and we are very grateful that their support will be continuing for at least a further three years,” Parramatta Eels CEO Jim Sarantinos said. “We know ALAND has a deeply embedded community focus, and we look forward to working closely with them on the delivery of impactful community initiatives in 2025 and beyond”.
