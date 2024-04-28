oOh!media & POLY Partner With Greening Australia For OOH Awareness Campaign
To mark oOh!media’s community partnership with Greening Australia, creative and innovation hub, POLY has developed a two-phase campaign that leverages weather triggers and dynamic digital executions to drive brand awareness and donations.
Greening Australia is a national not-for-profit organisation with over 40 years of experience restoring Australia’s diverse landscapes and protecting biodiversity. oOh! announced its partnership with Greening Australia at Outfront last year as part of its ongoing commitment to ESG initiatives across Out of Home and support for community organisations.
The initial phase of the ‘Restoring nature for regenerations to come’ pro bono campaign focuses on restoration, fighting extinction and direct action of planting trees to build awareness of Greening Australia’s mission and work.
In the run-up to the end of the financial year, the second phase will rotate these brand awareness messages with donation messaging, including a dynamic EOFY countdown timer, to encourage people to support Greening Australia’s important work.
The campaigns will run across oOh!’s billboards, street furniture and full-motion digital screens on oOh!’s national Office, Rail, Retail, and Airport network, including its Melbourne Airport screens, which are now powered by renewable electricity-sourcing GreenPower.
Both campaigns will be linked to oOh! Outcomes – providing detailed insights on campaign performance using data from oOh!’s partnership with Westpac DataX, which taps into consumer behaviour across more than 12 million customers.
“For more than 40 years Greening Australia has been dedicated to restoring our diverse landscapes and protecting biodiversity. Our work is more relevant today than ever and we welcome the opportunity, through our partnership with oOh! and the creative campaign from POLY, to highlight the broad scope of our activities across its national Out of Home network,” said Kate Smith, director of marketing, communications and director of Greening Australia Foundation.
“We’re delighted to be working with Greening Australia to showcase their mission and encourage people to donate so that they may continue their vital work for many years to come. This campaign has been designed to grow awareness of the role Greening Australia plays in sustaining Australia’s natural ecosystem utilising innovative Out of Home tech and scalable networks that help make their brand unmissable,” said head of POLY, Josh Gurgiel.
