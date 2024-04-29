Seven Network Expands NSW Sales Team With Two New Group Business Directors

The Seven Network has announced the appointment of two new group business directors, James Mielnik and Julia Scales, effective 1 May.

The new recruits report to Seven’s NSW sales director, Dan Sinfield, and will be responsible for leading Seven’s relationships with advertisers and their media agencies.

A highly experienced sales manager with a media career spanning 16 years, Mr Mielnik has built his strategic skillset through roles at Nine Network, Network Ten and Multi Channel Network. For the past five years, he has been a Group Sales Manager at Paramount Australia & New Zealand.

Scales’ two-decade career in media includes roles in the UK at Viacom and Sky Media and in Australia at MTV, Southern Cross Austereo, FremantleMedia and Fox International Channels. Her most recent roles include Head of Business Development at the Australian Film Television & Radio School and Head of Client Partnerships at Are Media.

“I’m really pleased to welcome James and Julia to Seven. They are both great leaders, boasting deep and varied experiences with partnership at the core of their skillsets. They are the perfect fit to connect advertisers to the screens of Seven and help solve their business challenges,” said Sinfield.

“We’re looking forward to a big year ahead at Seven with audience growth across both broadcast and digital, a convergent approach spearheaded by Phoenix and deeper focus on partnership. James and Julia are fantastic additions to the team who will bring fresh ideas to the business”.

“Embracing the dynamic landscape of content, broadcast and streaming, I am excited to step into the role of Group Business Director at Seven. With a passion for innovation and a commitment to driving growth, I look forward to navigating our team and our clients towards new heights in this ever-evolving industry,” said Scales.

“By championing innovation, we’ll push the boundaries of content and advertiser messaging, ensuring our 17 million reach extends further and our impact is felt deeper than ever before”.

“I am thrilled to be joining the team at Seven and excited to contribute within an already talented and passionate team,” said Mielnik.

“Seven is leading the way through a continuously evolving market where creating cut through and emotional resonance has never been more important. With Seven’s premium content strategy, nationwide mass reach and innovative cross platform trading capabilities, I look forward to collaborating with our clients to provide truly market-leading solutions for their brands”.