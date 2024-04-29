New PR Subscription Changing The Game For Aussie Start Ups

A new subscription service is changing the game for Australian start-ups for a fixed cost of less than one thousand dollars a month.

In this economic climate we know that start-ups are finding it difficult to afford advertising as well as robust public relations campaigns. Project Ignite empowers these Founders to get some initial cut-through and media traction thanks to a basic toolbox provided by PR experts with decades of experience.

“Project Ignite is an exciting new subscription offering from Project PR & Media. Almost 15 years ago, our business was borne out of my urge to successfully feed the media with creative yet newsworthy content and a PR maven’s passion to execute hard-hitting, memorable campaigns. As our agency continues to grow with a stable of global brands who have been with us for years, we also now want to help business owners to do some of this themselves and prove how powerful PR is from the get-go,” said founder Alicia Grabowski.

“We’ve witnessed the struggles of over 50 start-ups in the past 5 years,” said co-founder Lainie Coombes.

“Project Ignite breaks this cycle, offering a high-value solution to the perennial challenge of early-stage PR,” she said.

“Project PR plans to build out Australia’s first ever hybrid PR agency – a combination of our expertise made efficient with A.I. Project Ignite will be limiting enrolments to ensure quality service to all clients,” said Founder Lainie Coombes.

Project PR & Media stands as Australia’s sole PR agency guaranteeing results or no payment. “Our extensive work with countless start-ups has honed our understanding of their needs,” added Alicia.

Founder of The Hairy Pill Jonathan Stiebel said “Project PR & Media’s Project Ignite subscription was instrumental in getting my business The Hairy Pill off the ground. It gave me all the things I needed to break through into mainstream media and give my business the credibility it needed to succeed.”

Renowned serial entrepreneur Andrew Ranger applauds the initiative, highlighting its alignment with industry demands. “Early-stage start-ups crave guidance without the exorbitant costs,” said Andrew. “Project Ignite equips them with the essential tools and will hold founders’ hands when needed. It’s a high-value, low-cost model, which is what every start-up is craving in this climate,” he added.

“The unique offering is an affordable way for entrepreneurs, thought leaders and trail blazers to equip themselves with all the right assets to propel their businesses quickly. Knowledge is power and over the past decade, we have forged relationships with the country’s biggest media outlets, and we know exactly how they work,” said co-founder Lainie Coombes.

Subscriptions start at under one thousand dollars and include written newsworthy media releases, an allocation of one-on-one consulting hours, refinement of key messages and strategic guidance.