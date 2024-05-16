Channel Factory Expands Team Across Australia & New Zealand By 20%

Channel Factory has expanded its team by 20 per cent in Australia and New Zealand with the hire of a new sales director and five account managers.

Lead image: Channel Factory new hires.

New hires include account managers Renee Fox and Anna Soucek in Melbourne; Emma Sepokas, Liana Mann and Lachlan Granville in Sydney; and sales director David Carran in Auckland, New Zealand.

Carran brings more than 15 years of media sales expertise in NZ and the UK to the newly created role, joining Channel Factory from JCDecaux where he served as a senior account director and was previously sales manager at CARTEL Media.

“I’m really excited to be joining Channel Factory at this pivotal time, as changes to the advertising landscape make their unique tools more essential than ever,” said Carran.

“I love the ethos of the business around doing good and giving back through more conscious advertising buys, and I am certain we are well-positioned to make a significant impact in the market”.

This growth underscores the increasing need for enhanced brand suitability controls and advanced contextual targeting, especially as the industry gradually moves away from relying on cookie-dependent solutions towards a focus on first-party data.

The appointments are effective immediately, with the new cohort reporting into James Rose, managing director Australia.

“We are thrilled to welcome six outstanding new team members to our Australia and New Zealand offices. This expansion not only reflects our growing roster of distinguished clients but also underscores our commitment to continually enhancing our services and offerings. With an exciting roadmap of innovative products and solutions on the horizon, we are perfectly positioned to deliver even greater results and ROI for our partners, while helping them navigate the complexities of digital advertising with both confidence and precision,” commented Rose.

“Each new hire brings a unique blend of skills and experience in their respective roles and markets, and are well placed to work alongside our team of talented professionals to strengthen our partner relationships and support our ambitious growth plans across Australia and New Zealand. I am confident that with these strategic additions to our team, Channel Factory will set new standards of excellence and effectiveness in the industry”.