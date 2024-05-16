Brad Garbutt Joins OMA As Marketing Lead

The Outdoor Media Association (OMA) has appointed Brad Garbutt as marketing lead.

Lead image: Brad Garbutt, marketing lead, OMA.

Brad joins OMA following marketing roles at Dell, Apple, Network 10, and News Ltd. The outdoor industry body said his commitment to a collaborative approach and industry experience made him a natural fit for OMA’s dynamic environment.

“We are delighted to welcome Brad Garbutt to our team,” said Elizabeth McIntyre CEO at OMA. “Brad’s reputation for being a creative and commercially minded marketer precedes him, and we are confident that his unique skill set will further enhance our marketing efforts as we continue to drive the industry forward”.

In his new role, Brad will play a leading role in developing strategic marketing initiatives to promote both MOVE and the OMA and support the mission of advancing the out-of-home advertising industry in Australia.

“I am honoured to join the team at OMA,” said Brad. “OOH is a media channel that is constantly evolving. With over 12 per cent growth in 2023, the increasing digitisation of the network and the incoming opportunity of AI all contribute to an exciting future for the OOH industry”.

This appointment further strengthens OMA’s commitment to innovation and excellence in marketing. Brad Garbutt will commence this role at the end of May.