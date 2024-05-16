CommBank Announced As Presenting Partner Of Vogue Codes 2024

Vogue Australia announced Commonwealth Bank has signed on as presenting partner of Vogue Codes 2024 to support the STEM-focused event series.

The supporting partner line-up includes Audi Australia, Billy Blue College of Design at Torrens University and Net-A-Porter, along with event partner Dress for Success.

Vogue Codes, established by Vogue Australia in 2016 to advocate for the growth of women studying STEM subjects in Australia, leading to a tech-based career of the future, returns as a series of events starting on June 20.

This year’s program includes the ninth annual Vogue Codes Summit, an in-conversation breakfast series recognising women who drive progress in their fields, and the introduction of Vogue Codes Con, designed for university students pursuing careers in fashion and technology.

Vogue Australia editorial director Edwina McCann said the Vogue Codes campaign has encouraged more women to engage with STEM subjects and careers by shining a light on women leading the way.

“Programs like Vogue codes are helping change perceptions and we’ve seen real progress over the last nine years,” McCann said. “While this is to be celebrated, we still have a way to go to true equal and fair female representation in the world of STEM, especially in senior leadership positions”.

“This year, we’re feeling more inspired than ever by the pursuits of Australia’s greatest young innovators influencing technology both locally and abroad”.

“Together with CommBank and our supporting partners, we remain passionate and committed to promoting gender diversity and equality in STEM to ensure that we not only spotlight these incredible talents but inspire the next generation of changemakers through our 2024 program,” continued McCann.

Commonwealth Bank executive general manager human resources technology Jane Adams said to increase the number of women pursuing careers in technology we need to inspire the next generation.

“CommBank is pleased to partner with Vogue Australia to showcase some of the dynamic careers and pathways on offer in STEM through Vogue Codes, and help encourage more women to consider a career in technology”.

“Technology is central to everything we do for our customers and we’re committed to building a skilled, future-ready workforce – including female technologists – and ultimately building a brighter future for all”.

Vogue Codes 2024 theme, Technotopia: Designing the World of Tomorrow, will take a look at the next generation of thought leaders, technology innovations and advancements changing the course of the world. From the endless possibilities of AI, the future of food and what the medical field could look like in decades to come, and exploring love and relationships in a digital-first era. Plus, how the fashion and beauty industries will be disrupted by sustainability practices and emerging technologies.

An impressive line-up of local and international speakers includes Aruna Pattam, the Australian head of generative AI at French IT company Capgemini; neuroscientist Dr Sarah McKay, who converts innovative learnings about women’s issues into strategies for creativity and performance; Natalie Lee, general manager of Yoox Net-A-Porter APAC and Japan, will be speaking to the evolution of luxury fashion e-commerce; and FlexMami, who will speak to her multidisciplinary career across social media, podcasting, and fashion.