M&C Saatchi Group Invite Emerging Artists To Create Visions Of A Better Future

M&C Saatchi Group and London’s iconic Saatchi Gallery have announced the third edition of their annual international art initiative – the Art for Change Prize.

The free-to-enter Art for Change Prize aims to make art, culture, and creativity accessible to everyone. It celebrates emerging artistic talent and serves to highlight and stimulate dialogue around visual arts as a medium for positive global and social change.

Last year’s prize saw the total number of entries increase to over 3,000, a year-on-year rise of 20% with entrants from artists based in 130 countries, 56% of them developing nations from within Latin America, Africa, Asia and Oceania. 2024 Art for Change Prize Theme.

As we enter 2024, the world is confronted by a waning sense of optimism, with urgent social, political, and economic issues front of mind for people around the globe. This year’s prize invites emerging artists to tackle some of the world’s most pressing issues and act as a beacon of hope in the pursuit of a better tomorrow by responding to the theme ‘Tomorrow’ing: Visions of a better future’.

“At M&C Saatchi Group we’re dedicated to fostering the future of creativity. Our partnership with Saatchi Gallery strives to deepen access to the arts and provide meaningful support to the artists of tomorrow. The Art for Change Prize is about driving positive societal change, fuelled by our vision for a better future and our belief in the power of creativity to change the world,” said Justin Graham, CEO M&C Saatchi Group AUNZ.

“Each year we invite artists to help us understand ourselves and show us a way forward. Each year we’re amazed at the submissions we receive and the talent that graces our exhibition space,” said Paul Foster, Saatchi gallery director.

“Winning the Art for Change Prize has been an incredible opportunity to share my work with a broader audience at the prestigious Saatchi Gallery. As a recent graduate, I had never thought that I would win the overall prize. It has been an immense vote of confidence and huge encouragement for my practice and has given me the momentum and resources to commit to my career. I encourage emerging artists to contemplate this year’s theme and put their best work forward!” said last year’s overall 2023 winner, artist Haining Wang from China.