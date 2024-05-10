Rebel Bondi Junction Pulls Kangaroos Jerseys From The Shelf

Just under a month after a horrific attack at Bondi Junction saw Joel Cauchi stab and kill six innocent victims, the shopping centre’s Rebel Sport store has pulled Australian Kangaroos NRL jerseys off its shelves.

Images of Cauchi stalking his victims while wearing a classic edition of the team’s jersey has haunted the internet in the aftermath of the April 13 attack.

A spokesperson for Rebel confirmed earlier this week that sales of Kangaroos apparel at that store and all online sales had been temporarily halted.

The Rebel online store, which previously boasted a wide range of Kangaroos merchandise when searching for “kangaroos”, now only brings up North Melbourne Kangaroos AFL merchandise.

The Daily Mail reports that the decision was made shortly after the attacks in recognition of what had occurred on the same side of the mall as the store.

The Daily Mail made several calls to local Rebel stores and understands that while removing every piece of Kangaroos gear from all stores nationwide would have been impractical, many outlets outside Bondi Junction are not currently selling the jerseys.

At this stage, the jerseys are still available to purchase through the NRL store and several other outlets, with the NRL confirming there were no plans to pause sales.