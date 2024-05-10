Qatar Airways Becomes Partner and Official Cargo Airline Partner of MotoGP
Qatar Airways has commenced its three-year partnership as the official airline partner and Qatar Airways Cargo as the official cargo airline partner of MotoGP.
The multi-year partnership is built upon the success of the first Grand Prix title sponsored by Qatar Airways, which took place in 2023, and the most recent 2024 edition which took place from 8-10 March.
As the Official cargo airline of the MotoGP, Qatar Airways Cargo, the world’s number one cargo carrier, will provide air transport of race and bike equipment for all MotoGP races around the world.
Announced on the eve of the 2024 French Grand Prix, the partnership builds on the success of the season opener at Qatar’s Lusail International Circuit. The signing ceremony took place prior to the start of the Qatar Airways Grand Prix 2024, featuring H.E. Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa bin Ahmed Al-Thani, Qatar’s Minister of Sports and Youth, Engr. Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, Group Chief Executive Officer of Qatar Airways, Mr. Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO of Dorna Sports, Mr. Abdulrahman bin Abdullatif Al-Mannai, President of the Qatar Motor and Motorsport Federation and Lusail International Circuit.
Qatar Airways group CEO, Engr. Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, said: “Qatar continues to demonstrate its commitment to being a prominent hub for motorsports, and our new partnership with MotoGP only propels us forward. The Qatar Airways Grand Prix of Qatar was the perfect season opener for us to welcome this unique partnership that combines the worlds of aviation and motorsports. Qatar Airways’ and Qatar Airways Cargo’s global networks will serve as the perfect medium for fans to connect with their favourite racing teams and make the upcoming seasons truly exceptional.”
Mark Drusch, chief officer cargo at Qatar Airways Cargo added: “Whether it is a classic, a prototype or your favourite set of wheels, Qatar Airways Cargo offers specific solutions to transport automobiles by air. As the largest air cargo carrier in the world, operating an extensive global network on a young modern fleet and bespoke charter solutions in place, we meet the requirements to be dedicated air cargo carrier for the MotoGP. The cargo team and I are thrilled with our first major sports partnership with Dorna Sports and look forward to bringing motorcyles to their global events.”
Carmelo Ezpeleta, chief executive officer of MotoGP rights holder Dorna Sports: “We’re very happy to welcome Qatar Airways as official airline and confirm this new agreement. MotoGP is a global sport and to move across the world as we do, a partner like Qatar Airways has overwhelming value for our personnel, our freight and the whole paddock. Efficiency and excellence are words we live by and the same is true for Qatar Airways. There is no better partner to become the official airline of MotoGP.”
Qatar is becoming increasingly recognised as one of the leading motorsports hubs, hosting a wide range of international racing competitions and exhibitions. The country has committed to investing in cutting-edge infrastructure, helping fans travel to global motorsport events via the national airline’s extensive commercial passenger network of over 170 destinations. In Asia alone, Qatar Airways Cargo serves 88 destinations that combines passenger and freighter destinations. The partnership will enable MotoGP to cater for Asian fans – a market where the sport continues to grow exponentially.
This same commitment to sports fans is replicated across its extensive sporting partnerships portfolio.
The national carrier of the State of Qatar is the Official Airline of Formula 1, FIFA, The Asian Football Confederation, Paris-Saint Germain (PSG), Internazionale Milano, The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), CONCACAF, the FIA World Endurance Championship, the IRONMAN Triathlon Series, the United Rugby Championship (URC) and European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR), The Brooklyn Nets NBA Team, and multiple other disciplines including Australian football, equestrian, kitesurfing, motor racing, squash, and tennis.
