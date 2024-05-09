WPC Group & NextGen Jobs Recruit InsideOut For PR Account

Sydney-based PR agency InsideOut PR has been appointed by WPC Group/NextGen Jobs.

InsideOut PR will support WPC Group/NextGen Jobs’ pivotal role in the skilled trade landscape, empowering young people from all backgrounds to start a career in an industry they’re passionate about.

“We are excited to work with WPC Group and NextGen Jobs, and we look forward to growing a strong relationship with their extended team, industry professionals and apprentices. We are eager to support with wider media exposure, build greater connections within the sector and further drive their passion and commitment to Australia’s next generation of prospects,” said Nicole Reaney, CEO of InsideOut PR.

InsideOut PR will be leveraging its extensive B2B, creative and industry experience with a focus on media publicity and experiential campaigns.

InsideOut PR was established in 2005 and is a partner of global communications group, IPREX, with 110 offices worldwide. They are a full-service agency with strong capability in media publicity, working with some of the most recognised brands in Australia and internationally.