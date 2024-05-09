eBay Study: Aussies’ Growing Love For Pre-loved Fashion Soaring To New Heights

New research from eBay Australia has revealed pre-loved fashion is a dominant trend in the nation’s style landscape, with 70 per cent of Australians surveyed owning a pre-loved fashion item and nine in ten (87 per cent) likely to buy the same or more pre-loved fashion items in the future.

Lead image: Maggie Zhou & model.

Indicating fashion consumption behaviour has shifted, two in five (40 per cent) Australians surveyed say they now try to buy most of their clothes pre-loved.

eBay’s research, released ahead of Australian Fashion Week, found Aussies are transitioning away from fast fashion and becoming more mindful shoppers, opting for quality items that last. One in five surveyed (21 per cent) have decreased their fast fashion purchases over the past three years, with one in ten (10 per cent) reporting these had been reduced significantly.

Among the motivations for purchasing pre-loved clothes, almost one-third of Aussies (31 per cent) surveyed cite a desire to avoid joining the fast fashion movement, while over half (53 per cent) state the superiority of the quality of pre-loved, over brand-new items of the same value.

“True taste never goes out of style and with a pre-loved women’s dress sold every two minutes on eBay, it’s great to see Aussies increasingly experience the joy of wearing pre-loved fashion and opting for more mindful consumption. It’s clear the nation is both finding and embracing its own unique style and eBay is at the heart of it, with luxury designers such as Aje, Scanlan Theodore and Zimmermann searched every two minutes on eBay Australia,” said eBay Australia’s fashion lead, Anne-Marie Cheney.

When it comes to wardrobe staples, Aussies are adopting the timelessness and versatility of the Capsule Wardrobe, with one in four (26 per cent) saying it’s the trend they’re most likely to partake in. However, Aussies are also fans of revisiting past trends that express their individual style, with the survey revealing animal prints (20 per cent), denim pieces like low-rise jeans (23 per cent) and long denim skirts (23 per cent), bucket hats (24 per cent), double breasted jackets (25 per cent), tweed garments (16 per cent), and kitten heels (11 per cent) are the nation’s favourite comeback fashion trends.

To mark the third year of eBay’s sponsorship of Australian Fashion Week and inspire Aussies to shop pre loved, eBay has created a ‘Pre-Loved Fashion Covet List’—a style guide forecasting the biggest fashion trends of 2024 as seen on international runways, paired with expert tips and advice on how Aussies can sport them wearing entirely pre-loved, proving that if your thing is pre-loved fashion, you can find it on eBay.

The guide has been expertly curated by leading stylists Elliot Garnaut and Jessica Peroraro, alongside pre-loved fashion enthusiasts Jessica Alizzi and Maggie Zhou.

The Covet List explores four key trends for 2024:

Elliot Garnaut’s ‘Elevated Outdoor’: A versatile trend that leans heavily into utility and performance wear. Think cargo pants, spray jackets and waterproof outerwear, “pieces that are lived in feel more authentic to the trend”.

Maggie Zhou’s ‘Patterns Galore’: The clashing and layering of polka dots, plaid and animal prints, “because fashion is itching to be loud again”.

Jessica Pecoraro’s ‘Classic Dressing’: “High-quality staples that stand the test of time in any wardrobe,” such as boxy blazers, trench coats, crisp white shirts and classic denim.

Jessica Alizzi’s ‘Cuffed Denim’: Take a piece of denim and cuff it. It never goes out of style, and there are options from every era that suit your personal style. “Vintage cuts and style often fit better, and the quality is unmatched”.

Designer items can be highly coveted, including in the pre-loved world, with one in five (22 per cent) Aussies surveyed stating they have purchased a luxury pre-loved item in the last 12 months. The motivations for purchasing pre-loved designer goods include saving money on buying it ‘new’ (53 per cent) or finding hidden gems and unique pieces that express their style (45 per cent).

The research found the nation’s passion for pre-loved fashion doesn’t stop with purchases, with eBay’s research revealing an increase in the number of people selling items. According to eBay research, the average yearly returns for pre-loved fashion sellers have soared by 25 per cent between 2022 and 2023, with Aussies now making $1,23114 versus $1,53815 respectively.

“There’s no better place to buy and sell pre-loved pieces than on eBay. Cherished pieces that may no longer suit your style find new homes to be loved by someone else, ensuring that the love affair with fashion continues,” said Cheney.

This year at Australian Fashion Week, eBay Australia and Australian designer ANNA QUAN have partnered, marking the first time pre-loved styles have been shown on a major runway as part of a new collection. To highlight the brand’s timeless approach to design, ANNA QUAN will showcase pre-loved fashion styles and archival pieces alongside the designer’s Resort 2025 collection at Australian Fashion Week.

“I am excited to be aligning with eBay on providing a second life to timeless classics. In keeping with my design ethos, clothes should be made with longevity of workmanship and style in mind,” said designer, Anna Hoang.

“eBay offers an easily accessible and thoughtful gateway for like-minded individuals to re-wear and repurpose pre-loved pieces in a more sustainable way,” continued Hoang.

eBay Australia is also partnering with Liandra Gaykamangu in her debut show for Australian Fashion Week, with unique accessories crafted from pre-loved vintage jewellery on eBay featured in the Liandra resort collection show.

As part of eBay’s partnership with Australian Fashion Week, from 13 – 17 May, Australians will have the opportunity to visit eBay’s ‘Pre-loved Runway’ and try on and buy pre-loved luxury pieces from a range of designer and vintage items. Guests can simply scan the QR code attached to select items, purchase the item via ebay.com.au, and take home an iconic pre-loved piece.

For Australian Fashion Week, eBay is encouraging Australians to join the pre-loved fashion movement by removing seller fees on the first five listings between 1 – 31 May (T&Cs apply) or by taking 15 per cent off eligible pre-loved fashion purchases between 13 – 26 May (T&Cs apply).