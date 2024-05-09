Network 10 Wants Government Help To Save Regional Broadcast TV
Paramount has urged the Federal Government to come to the rescue of regional TV after Mildura Digital Television – a joint-venture between Seven West Media and WIN Corporation that broadcasts Network 10 channels to the region – revealed it will soon shut down.
Lead image: Mildura, located on the Murray River and near the Outback, will soon switch off Network 10 on broadcast TV.
From July, residents in the remote north-western town of Mildura and surrounding regions will no longer be able to watch MasterChef, Gogglebox and The Project on broadcast TV.
The signal blackout includes Channel Ten, 10 Peach and 10 Bold, potentially impacting around 60,000 people who live in the region. Viewers can still stream Network Ten content through the BVOD 10 Play.
Mildura Digital Television’s chairman and WIN’s chief financial officer Chris Halios-Lewis said that a declining regional advertising market and broadcasting taxes had made it unviable to subsidise the broadcast of Network 10 channels, which have been loss making for some time.
A spokesperson said Network 10 was “bitterly disappointed” that regional TV operators are being placed in a position to take such drastic action.
“It’s the people of Mildura and the surrounding region that will be hurt by this decision and it’s unacceptable that tens of thousands of Australians will see some of their favourite free-to-air broadcast channels go to black,” the spokesperson said.
“The Federal Government must act urgently to ensure the Network 10 affiliated channels can continue to be available via broadcast transmission. We urge the Prime Minister to urgently intervene and save these regional TV broadcasts.”
Communications minister Michelle Rowland described the decision to shut down as “disappointing” and highlights the structural challenges facing regional media.
Please login with linkedin to commentMildura Seven West Media Ten Win
Latest News
Introducing JCDecaux ICON: Redefining Out-of-Home Advertising In Melbourne
JCDecaux has presented its latest innovation, ‘JCDecaux ICON’. This unique wrap-around site is one of the largest Digital large-format screens in the Southern Hemisphere, promising to captivate audiences and offer exceptional brand exposure in the heart of Melbourne’s bustling St Kilda Junction. “JCDecaux ICON is redefining Out-of-Home impact. This striking site is set to capture […]
Royalties Generated By Aussie Artists On Spotify Reached Nearly $275M In 2023
Its second year running, ‘Loud & Clear’ has provided a valuable resource for artists, the industry and fans around the world revealing royalties generated by Australian artists from Spotify in 2023 reached nearly 275M AUD, up almost 10% since 2022. Who is generating money? How much are they making? And how has that changed over […]
eBay Study: Aussies’ Growing Love For Pre-loved Fashion Soaring To New Heights
New research from eBay Australia has revealed pre-loved fashion is a dominant trend in the nation’s style landscape, with 70 per cent of Australians surveyed owning a pre-loved fashion item and nine in ten (87 per cent) likely to buy the same or more pre-loved fashion items in the future. Lead image: Maggie Zhou & […]
Bud Communications Expands APAC Footprint With Australian Office Launch
Bud Communications has expanded into the Australian market to bolster its regional capabilities for APAC’s most ambitious challenger and disruptor brands. The Southeast Asia-born PR and Content agency now brings agile and creative communications to disruptive brands expanding in Australia. Lead image: left to right, Richie Kenzie, Australia lead, Bud Communications, Oliver Budgen, founder and […]
Coles Group Ranks Number One In Disability Access & Inclusion
Australia’s peak body for workplace inclusivity has recognised Coles Group for its continued commitment to closing the disability inclusion gap, ranking it number one out of 40 organisations in the Access and Inclusion Index 2023. Lead image: team members Holly Picknall and Rachael Anastas. The Australian Disability Network announced the winners at the Disability Confidence […]
Is Alone Australia Coming For MAFS & Survivor?
Alone Australia has cemented its place as one of the standout TV hits of 2024, with a Total TV reach for the series to date of more than 3 million Australians. Alone Australia continues to deliver for SBS, with growing SBS On Demand viewing leading to episodes 1 and 2 of the series, surpassing 1 […]
AFR Pulls Plug On Newspapers In WA After Printing Costs Soar
Nine said it has been forced to stop distributing hard copies of its business masthead after the Seven West Media-owned printing press Colourpress terminated its contract, and would double the cost of printing. Colourpress is the only printing press in the golden state. The Australian Financial Review (AFR) will now be available to Western Australians […]
Spotify Delivers A “Masterclass” In Curating User Experiences For Listeners & Artists
Few players in the music game perform at Spotify’s level. At a media masterclass event last week, the music platform broke down all the ways it is changing the game, from curated listening experiences to unprecedented opportunities for artists to connect with fans. Spotify is constantly evolving, finding new ways to support artists and listeners. […]
REA Group Delivers Booming Q3 Performance
REA Group has announced its results for the nine months ended 31 March 2024 as reported by News Corporation. The News Corp report includes US GAAP financial information for REA Group and its subsidiaries (the Group) for the nine months ended 31 March 2024. Group financial highlights from core operations for the nine months ended […]
iProspect Reveals 2024 Level Up Committee Cohort
iProspect, a dentsu company, has revealed the 2024 cohort of its Level Up Committee, a shadow executive leadership team. The Level Up Committee, following a successful inaugural year, is an internal program designed to give iProspect team members access to leadership opportunities and was born out of the agency’s employee value proposition “where the ambitious […]
Surge In Kayo Subscriptions Helps Offset Foxtel Broadcast Declines
Kayo has been a shining light for Foxtel Group’s subscription video services in their latest quarterly report. The group – which includes Foxtel’s subscription broadcast service and streamers Kayo, BINGE and Foxtel Now – reported Q3 revenue of $455 million in the quarter, down by $22 million, or 5 per cent, compared with the prior […]
DEPT Doubles Down On Creativity With New APAC Executive Creative Director
Global digital agency DEPT is expanding its creative leadership in APAC with the appointment of Brad Stevens as the Executive Creative Director for the region. In this newly created role, Stevens will spearhead creative endeavours across the APAC region, driving pioneering work, and fostering a culture of excellence for clients such as Grill’d, eBay and […]
JCDecaux Unveils Giant Melbourne Wrap Around OOH Site
JCDecaux has unveiled its latest innovation, JCDecaux ICON. This unique wrap-around site is one of the largest Digital Large Format screens in the Southern Hemisphere, promising to captivate audiences and offering exceptional brand exposure in the heart of Melbourne’s bustling St Kilda Junction. Steve O’Connor, Chief Executive Officer, JCDecaux Australia and New Zealand, said: “JCDecaux […]
Brazilian Ad Agency Africa Creative Releases Powerful Gay Conversion Therapy Film
Following its premiere at the Cortina Film Club, the short movie is being made available on TikTok and Instagram to drive greater awareness of persistent anti-LGBTQIAPN+ policies and practices “The Cure” brings critical attention to the contemporary cruelties associated with homophobia with a searing story that takes aim at a history of harmful attitudes and […]
Spotlight On Sponsors: PGA Championship Becomes First Men’s Major To Sign Sports Betting Partner
The PGA of America has signed a landmark deal with ESPN Bet, becomming the first men’s golf major to sign a sports betting partnership. Meanwhile, St Kilda has locked down its defence in a new deal with NordVPN. Welcome back to B&T’s Spotlight on Sponsors series, where we break down all the major sponsorship news from inside […]
Mackenzie Arnold & Tony Gustavsson To Take Part In Inspiring Conversation At Vivid Sydney
CommBank Matildas’ Mackenzie Arnold and head coach Tony Gustavsson will join this year’s Vivid Sydney taking part in an inspiring Vivid Ideas conversation at Sydney Town Hall on Monday, 10 June. Champions of Change: Mackenzie Arnold and Tony Gustavsson will explore the dynamic between coach and athlete, offering an in-depth look at the pressures and […]
Smart Speakers Stung By Ad Fraud Costing Brands $1M Per Month, Says DoubleVerify
Be wary of a Nigerian sounding bloke that claims he is Kochie and pimping crypto on a smart speaker near you.
Contiki Challenges Influencers To ‘Switch On Social Travel’ In New Campaign Via We Are Social
Contiki wants influencers to give up irritating selfies on holiday by funding them to create irritating selfies. Genius.
“We Are In Our Epic Era”: Natalie Harvey On The Big Changes Coming As Mamamia Celebrates 10 Years Of Podcasting
Natalie Harvey has taken on the Mamamia CEO's chair that B&T hopes sports a mashed pumpkin vomit stain.
TV Ratings (08/05/2024) : Team USA Become First Female Team To Win LEGO Masters Australia
It's not been a great day for Australia - out early in Eurovision, crushed by the Yanks in Lego Masters.
GroupM Hires Former Amazon Ads Global Head Of Services
GroupM poaches Amazon's Mark Lomas to lead its retail media business. Says he has no opinion on Jeff Bezos' new yacht.
It’s All About The Indies! Introducing The Best Of The Best Indie Executive Creative Leaders 🎉
Indie agencies are thriving & it's mostly thanks to these industry leaders. And their delegating to the lackeys.
Introducing BrandComms.AI, Forethought Revolutionises How Brands Do Effective Creative
Marketing & strategy agency Forethought unveils new AI offering. Yet can't explain the plot to any of the Matrix films.
Independent Media Agencies Of Australia (IMAA) Announces Record 44 New Group Deals For 2024
The Independent Media Agencies rolls out even more support for its members. Alas, no signs of any discounted arancini.
After Google Search Spike, Reddit Shares Jump 14% In First Quarterly Results Since IPO
It looks like being a top time to be investing in the tech space. Defence industries & missile makers also doing well.
Gippsland Dairy Celebrates The Deliciousness Of Patience With ‘Slow Good’ Platform Via Special
Yoghurt's a lot like online dating, red wine & running marathons - you think it's good for you, but it probably isn't.
Let Them Eat Cake: Cashed-Up Professionals Are Back In CBDs And Airports And They Want Their Audis
Latest study finds the ABs are returning to offices & reveals how brands can cash in. Just not the work from home brands.
Mariah Carey Lends Her Inimitable Voice to ‘Portrait of a Portrait’, Audible’s Latest ‘Words + Music’ Installment
Think Mariah's only good for annoying the shit out of colleagues at Christmas? Think again with this new Audible work.
AiMCO Announces New Member Webinar To Deep-dive Into The Intricacies Of Influencer Agreements
Work with influencers? This webinar's a must. And, thankfully, sporting immaculately white teeth isn't a prerequisite.
TikTok’s Head Of People AUNZ Laura Chuck Leaves After Nearly 4 Years
As much as B&T wanted to use "chucks it in" in this headline, we didn't want the Chinese government coming after us.
News Corp Australia Gets Ready For D_Coded 2024
News' D_Coded event returns for 2024. And that can't be said about Alan Jones, the Masked Singer or plant-based meat.
Ideally Continues high growth trajectory, appoints senior marketing lead
Maura Halpin brings impressive resume to her new role at Ideally. Although her bronze in Year 12 swimming has vanished.
Feel-Good Gin! The Oasis Committee And Spirit of Little Things Collab On Charity Gin
Want to help disadvantaged youth all while drunkenly phoning an ex at 3am? Have we found the gin for you!
TV Ratings (06/05/2024): Emotional Lego Masters Goodbye Does The Numbers For Nine
And we thought Lego could only make you cry when you accidentally stood on a piece.
Lisa Wilkinson AM To Join Cannes In Cairns As Keynote Speaker
Multi-Award Winning Journalist and TV Host Lisa Wilkinson AM to speak at Cannes in Cains, sponsored by Pinterest.
Mamamia Names Natalie Harvey As New CEO
Mamamia has today announces the appointment of Natalie Harvey as Chief Executive Officer.