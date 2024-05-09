Drive TV & Kia Puts EV9 To The Ultimate Test In New TV Special

Covering over 15,000kms in 33 days, the Kia EV9 has been put to the ultimate test to prove that electric vehicles (EVs) really can travel the distance. Driven by Drive.com.au managing editor, Trent Nikolic and adventurer pal, Dom Wiseman, the car was taken on a lap of Australia to see if the country is truly ready for electrified long-distance road travel.

In a new eight-part series titled, The Lap, Australians will be able to join Trent and Dom on their journey. Sharing footage of the picturesque scenery, interviews with people from Aussie communities, and the ins and outs of what an EV road trip looks like, viewers will be able to see the EV9 hard at work in this latest special. The Lap will air at 3:30pm AEST this Saturday, 11 May on the Nine Network.

“Kia has a long relationship with Drive in both the editorial and commercial spaces and we continue to work with Drive TV to make automotive content educational and engaging for everyone, especially those who might be considering an EV for the first time,” said Dean Norbiato, marketing director at Kia Australia.

“The proposal to partner with Drive on The Lap gave us the opportunity to test the mettle of our brand halo and current Drive Car of the Year, the EV9. It also allowed us to educate the public that while there’s some work to be done, it’s possible to drive even the longest lap (around Australia) in an EV”.

This is an important demonstration as the popularity of electric vehicles continues to rise – a number that is only going up with electric vehicle sales (excluding hybrid & PHEV models) accounting for 7.9 per cent of the market year to date, up from 6.8 per cent over the same period last year. Data even showed that in March the Tesla Model Y outsold Australia’s top-selling new vehicle for seven of the past eight years – the Toyota HiLux.

“2024 is a big year for Drive TV. We are focused on expanding and creating more lifestyle content for all Australians, broadening our horizons beyond the traditional short road trip format to push cars to their full potential. We know EVs are of interest to Australians, so we want to make them more accessible through our specials,” said Drive TV executive producer, Terry King.

“This series highlights that with careful preparation and the right equipment, electric vehicle long-distance travel is not only possible but can integrate into the adventurous spirit of road-tripping”.

Episode one of Drive TV’s The Lap will air at 3:30pm this Saturday 11th May on Nine. The Lap series will run for eight weeks on Nine, Nine Rush and available to stream on Nine Now. It will mark the milestone 100th Drive TV show aired on the Nine network, since launching in early 2022.