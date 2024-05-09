Thorpie & Matildas Superstars Join The Amazing Race Australia: Celebrity Edition.

Thorpie & Matildas Superstars Join The Amazing Race Australia: Celebrity Edition.
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine



It’s time to put on your running shoes, Australia! The Amazing Race Australia: Celebrity Edition is coming soon to 10 and 10 Play.

Beau Ryan has gathered 11 celebrity teams of racers and their loved ones and convinced them to head out on the world’s favourite race.

  • Ian Thorpe & Christian Miranda – Childhood Mates
  • Natalie Bassingthwaighte & Melinda Sheldrick – Sisters
  • Chloe Logarzo & Emily Gielnik – Matildas Teammates
  • Pete Helliar & Bridget Helliar – Married
  • Jett Kenny & Lily Brown – Couple
  • Luke McGregor & Julie McGregor – Son & Mother
  • Billy Brownless & Oscar Brownless – Father & Son
  • Cyrell Paule & Eden Dally – Couple
  • Havana Brown & Stephanie Wood – Best Friends
  • Brooke McClymont & Adam Eckersley – Married Country Singers
  • Tai “Bam Bam” Tuivasa & Logan Tuivasa – Brothers

Your favourite comedians, musicians, reality stars and sporting legends are ready to put themselves – and their relationships – to the ultimate test as they travel the globe facing Pit Stops, Detours and Road Blocks, all in the hopes of winning $100,000 for their chosen charity.

Olympic swimmer and sporting legend Ian Thorpe has broken handfuls of records when it comes to the pool. Now he and his childhood bestie Christian Miranda will be bringing a Gold medal mentality to the race.

Matildas Chloe Logarzo and Emily Gielnik have the competitive and team spirit that will see them tackle every challenge the race throws their way.

Known for her time as the lead singer of Rogue Traders, and as a judge on X Factor Australia, Natalie Bassingthwaighte and her sister Melinda Sheldrick will hope to find that X Factor when it comes to getting ahead in the race.

When it comes to the race you need a mix of both mental and physical toughness, and Ironman Jett Kenny is more than prepared. Jett’s racing alongside his partner, content creator Lily Brown, and they’ve got their eyes on the prize.

Comedian, actor, writer, director, producer, TV and radio star Pete Helliar has taken his comedy around the globe, and now he’ll be joined by his wife Bridget Helliar as the power couple tackle The Amazing Race.

Brooke McClymont and Adam Eckersley are country superstars about to tackle multiple countries in one go. Brooke was a favourite on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! narrowly missing the crown. Will she be able to take out the top spot on the race?

The laughs won’t stop when actor, writer, and award-winning comedian Luke McGregor brings his mum Julie McGregor on the race. While we saw Luke’s competitive chops flex in Taskmaster Australia, can the Rosehaven star bring it home?

Never one to pull any punches, UFC heavyweight and MMA fighter Tai “Bam Bam” Tuivasa and his brother Logan Tuivasa will be fighting their way through the competition.

Billy Brownless’ son Oscar Brownless famously followed in dad’s footsteps playing AFL, but who will be following who when the two sporting greats head off around the world?

A cyclone is about to go global, as Cyrell Paule and Eden Dally take on the race. With a famously short fuse and an unmatched ferocity, these reality stars are the real deal.

Havana Brown is used to making hits, and now she and her bestie Stephanie Wood are hitting the road to prove that even the toughest challenges can’t break a BFF bond.

While our celebs and their loved ones pack their bags, leave their lives of luxury behind and tackle the toughest race across the world, our host with the most Beau Ryan will be ready and waiting at the starting line to send them off.




Latest News

WPC Group & NextGen Jobs Recruict InsideOut For PR Account
  • Marketing

WPC Group & NextGen Jobs Recruict InsideOut For PR Account

Sydney-based PR agency InsideOut PR has been appointed by WPC Group/NextGen Jobs. InsideOut PR will support WPC Group/NextGen Jobs’ pivotal role in the skilled trade landscape, empowering young people from all backgrounds to start a career in an industry they’re passionate about. “We are excited to work with WPC Group and NextGen Jobs, and we […]

“She’s A National Treasure For Australia And A Human Treasure For The Planet” – Warner Bros’ Josh Goldstine on Margot Robbie, Barbie And Marketing
  • Marketing
  • Media

“She’s A National Treasure For Australia And A Human Treasure For The Planet” – Warner Bros’ Josh Goldstine on Margot Robbie, Barbie And Marketing

It was a star-studded line-up at the AANA’s Reset for Growth in Sydney yesterday with speakers from some of last year’s biggest marketing campaigns invited to take the stage. Top of the agenda was Josh Goldstine – president of worldwide marketing at Warner Bros, Picture Group. Goldstine was dialing into the conference from the US. […]

M&C Saatchi Group Invite Emerging Artists To Create Visions Of A Better Future
  • Advertising

M&C Saatchi Group Invite Emerging Artists To Create Visions Of A Better Future

M&C Saatchi Group and London’s iconic Saatchi Gallery have announced the third edition of their annual international art initiative – the Art for Change Prize. The free-to-enter Art for Change Prize aims to make art, culture, and creativity accessible to everyone. It celebrates emerging artistic talent and serves to highlight and stimulate dialogue around visual […]

Greenpeace Launches Heartbreaking Call To End Deforestation Via Dropbear
  • Campaigns

Greenpeace Launches Heartbreaking Call To End Deforestation Via Dropbear

Australia is undergoing a mostly hidden deforestation crisis on a globally concerning scale. To help spread awareness, Greenpeace has teamed up with Photoplay director Dropbear to release a compelling animated campaign that pulls on the heartstrings of all Australians who care about our native animals and environment. Every two minutes, an MCG-sized area of forest […]

ABC Launches Two New Channels Combining Kids, Family & General Titles
  • Media

ABC Launches Two New Channels Combining Kids, Family & General Titles

The ABC will introduce two new channels in June—ABC Family and ABC Entertains—and four new innovative digital streams that will combine the best kids’, family, and general entertainment titles. The new channels will make it easier for audiences to find the programs they love. They will showcase the ABC’s catalogue of family and entertainment programs […]

Wests Tigers Lose One Million Dollar Sponsorship Deal In Hagipantelis Fallout
  • Marketing

Wests Tigers Lose One Million Dollar Sponsorship Deal In Hagipantelis Fallout

The Wests Tigers have confirmed that Brydens Lawyers will end their one-million-dollar partnership with the club at the end of the 2024 season. The law firm first joined the club in 2015 and upgraded to a principal shirtfront partnership in 2016. In an official statement shared to the Tigers’ website today, it was announced the […]