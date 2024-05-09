Thorpie & Matildas Superstars Join The Amazing Race Australia: Celebrity Edition.

It’s time to put on your running shoes, Australia! The Amazing Race Australia: Celebrity Edition is coming soon to 10 and 10 Play.

Beau Ryan has gathered 11 celebrity teams of racers and their loved ones and convinced them to head out on the world’s favourite race.

Ian Thorpe & Christian Miranda – Childhood Mates

Natalie Bassingthwaighte & Melinda Sheldrick – Sisters

Chloe Logarzo & Emily Gielnik – Matildas Teammates

Pete Helliar & Bridget Helliar – Married

Jett Kenny & Lily Brown – Couple

Luke McGregor & Julie McGregor – Son & Mother

Billy Brownless & Oscar Brownless – Father & Son

Cyrell Paule & Eden Dally – Couple

Havana Brown & Stephanie Wood – Best Friends

Brooke McClymont & Adam Eckersley – Married Country Singers

Tai “Bam Bam” Tuivasa & Logan Tuivasa – Brothers

Your favourite comedians, musicians, reality stars and sporting legends are ready to put themselves – and their relationships – to the ultimate test as they travel the globe facing Pit Stops, Detours and Road Blocks, all in the hopes of winning $100,000 for their chosen charity.

Olympic swimmer and sporting legend Ian Thorpe has broken handfuls of records when it comes to the pool. Now he and his childhood bestie Christian Miranda will be bringing a Gold medal mentality to the race.

Matildas Chloe Logarzo and Emily Gielnik have the competitive and team spirit that will see them tackle every challenge the race throws their way.

Known for her time as the lead singer of Rogue Traders, and as a judge on X Factor Australia, Natalie Bassingthwaighte and her sister Melinda Sheldrick will hope to find that X Factor when it comes to getting ahead in the race.

When it comes to the race you need a mix of both mental and physical toughness, and Ironman Jett Kenny is more than prepared. Jett’s racing alongside his partner, content creator Lily Brown, and they’ve got their eyes on the prize.

Comedian, actor, writer, director, producer, TV and radio star Pete Helliar has taken his comedy around the globe, and now he’ll be joined by his wife Bridget Helliar as the power couple tackle The Amazing Race.

Brooke McClymont and Adam Eckersley are country superstars about to tackle multiple countries in one go. Brooke was a favourite on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! narrowly missing the crown. Will she be able to take out the top spot on the race?

The laughs won’t stop when actor, writer, and award-winning comedian Luke McGregor brings his mum Julie McGregor on the race. While we saw Luke’s competitive chops flex in Taskmaster Australia, can the Rosehaven star bring it home?

Never one to pull any punches, UFC heavyweight and MMA fighter Tai “Bam Bam” Tuivasa and his brother Logan Tuivasa will be fighting their way through the competition.

Billy Brownless’ son Oscar Brownless famously followed in dad’s footsteps playing AFL, but who will be following who when the two sporting greats head off around the world?

A cyclone is about to go global, as Cyrell Paule and Eden Dally take on the race. With a famously short fuse and an unmatched ferocity, these reality stars are the real deal.

Havana Brown is used to making hits, and now she and her bestie Stephanie Wood are hitting the road to prove that even the toughest challenges can’t break a BFF bond.

While our celebs and their loved ones pack their bags, leave their lives of luxury behind and tackle the toughest race across the world, our host with the most Beau Ryan will be ready and waiting at the starting line to send them off.