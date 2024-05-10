Man Of Many Launches Sydney Whisky Month – A Luxe Whisky Fair

This May & June 2024, Man of Many and The Whisky List are elevating the whisky experience with the debut of Sydney Whisky Month, building upon the popular Sydney Whisky Week.

Man of Many is extending the festivities to an entire month, inviting whisky aficionados to indulge in a celebration spanning across Sydney’s top venues. The move is part of Man of Many’s broader strategy to host larger and more captivating events following its successful partnership with NBC Universal to stage the Sydney premiere of Argylle.

Event Kickoff: The Whisky Show Sydney

The festivities commence on May 18th at the Overseas Passenger Terminal with already sold-out The Whisky Show Sydney. Here, over 450 attendees will have the opportunity to sample over 100 international whiskies in a vibrant setting featuring live music, a selection of food trucks, and a specialty whisky bar.

The event will also include a unique pop-up bottle shop and an exclusive rare-whisky bar.

Featured Events Include:

Glen Moray Week: From May 20th to 25th, Grain Bar will showcase Glen Moray’s pioneering

‘Explorer Range’, including two Sydney Whisky Month-exclusive whiskies that demonstrate the

brand’s innovative spirit.

‘Explorer Range’, including two Sydney Whisky Month-exclusive whiskies that demonstrate the brand’s innovative spirit. Stauning Week: From May 28th to June 2nd at Hickson House, they will host Stauning, the

renowned Danish distillery. The highlight will be ‘Rye & Records,’ a dinner event blending Danish

whisky tasting with classic vinyl tunes on May 29th.

renowned Danish distillery. The highlight will be ‘Rye & Records,’ a dinner event blending Danish whisky tasting with classic vinyl tunes on May 29th. Angel’s Envy Week: Scheduled from June 4th to 8th at Eau De Vie Sydney, they will feature Angel’s

Envy Bourbon, celebrated for its distinctive port barrel finishing. The week peaks with a Finishing

Dinner on June 5th, offering a bespoke dining experience that complements the complex flavours

of the bourbon.

“These enhanced, month-long festivities are not just about tasting exceptional whisky; they’re about deeply engaging with the culture surrounding this storied spirit,” said Frank Arthur, Man of Many’s co-founder.

“Our goal is to create a vibrant, content-rich experience that resonates with both new enthusiasts and seasoned connoisseurs”.

Multimedia Engagement and Editorial Strategy

Man of Many is leveraging a sophisticated multimedia approach to promote Sydney Whisky Month. This includes a bespoke app developed by The Whisky List to guide attendees through events, an array of social media activities across platforms like Instagram and TikTok, and strategic content creation that underscores the depth and breadth of the whisky experience.

“By focusing on creating a compelling narrative around each event, we aim to not only draw attendees but also to create viral moments that resonate across various media,” added Nick Hall, Man of Many’s editor in chief.

“Sydney Whisky Month also offers unique opportunities for sponsors and partners to engage with a diverse audience through immersive experiences and tailored content, reflecting a 360-degree content strategy”.