Royalties Generated By Aussie Artists On Spotify Reached Nearly $275M In 2023

Its second year running, ‘Loud & Clear’ has provided a valuable resource for artists, the industry and fans around the world revealing royalties generated by Australian artists from Spotify in 2023 reached nearly 275M AUD, up almost 10% since 2022.

Who is generating money? How much are they making? And how has that changed over the years? Spotify remains the only streaming service that publishes this level of data about how much artists are generating each year.

Below are the key takeaways for the local music industry for 2023:

Australia is a music export powerhouse More than 80% of all royalties generated by Australian artists on Spotify were from listeners outside of Australia including the U.S., UK and Germany. Over 4,000 Australian artists were added to editorial playlists. Australian artists were discovered by first time listeners more than 2.7B times globally.

The Independents continue to rise Approximately half of all royalties generated by Australian artists on Spotify in 2023 were by independent artists. 2023 also marks the first year ever that Indies accounted for about half of what the entire industry generated on Spotify globally, which totaled $9B+.



“Artists deserve clarity and transparency on the economics of music streaming. There’s more money in the music industry than ever before and the data we shared today from our latest Loud & Clear report shows that more and more artists are sharing in that revenue and building careers,” said Spotify Australia head of music, Alicia Sbrugnera.

“The Australian music industry has completely transformed in recent years and Spotify has been a significant and consistent driver of that transformation. We have proudly championed Australian artists for 11 years through editorial programming, best-in-class data and marketing tools, and partnerships for artist education, all driven by our local music team. With nearly $275M AUD in royalty payments in 2023 and a growth of almost 10% since 2022, it is clear that streaming has been a key factor in the Australian music industry becoming bigger than it has ever been”.