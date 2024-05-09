OMA Appoints Motio’s Adam Cadwallader & JCDecaux David Watkins To Board Of Directors

The Outdoor Media Association (OMA) has announced the appointment of Adam Cadwallader, CEO & managing director at Motio, and David Watkins, Chief Financial Officer at JCDecaux Australia, to its Board of Directors. Their extensive experience will further bolster the OMA’s mission to drive innovation and excellence within the Out of Home (OOH) advertising sector in Australia.

Lead image: Adam Cadwallader.

Adam Cadwallader, CEO & managing director, Motio, brings over three decades of expertise in the media industry, with a remarkable 24 years dedicated specifically to the Out-Of-Home sector. Having begun his career with Network Outdoor, now known as oOh!media, Adam has held pivotal senior sales roles with Eye Corp and Inlink. Currently serving as the CEO and board member of Motio (ASX: MXO), a specialist in ‘Place Based Media’, Adam’s commitment to industry innovation and technological advancement is unparalleled.

David Watkins, chief financial officer, JCDecaux Australia, brings a wealth of financial acumen and strategic leadership to the OMA board. With a background as a chartered accountant and experience in business turnaround and financial management frameworks, David has demonstrated agility and foresight in navigating complex business landscapes. His expertise spans M&A, change management, risk mitigation, and executive decision support, making him an invaluable addition to the OMA leadership team.

“We are thrilled to welcome Adam Cadwallader and David Watkins to the OMA board. Their proven track records of innovation, strategic thinking, and dedication to excellence align seamlessly with our commitment to driving growth and advancement within the Out of Home advertising industry,” said Elizabeth McIntyre, CEO of the Outdoor Media Association.

Adam Cadwallader and David Watkins join their fellow industry peers on the OMA board, contributing their unique perspectives and deep industry insights to shape the future of Out of Home advertising in Australia.