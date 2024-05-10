Dineamic Rebrands To serve Up Honest Food, Via Bullfrog.

Ready-made meal creator, Dineamic, has partnered with Bullfrog to undertake a full brand repositioning. The significant shift introduces a new brand identity and philosophy spanning packaging, path to purchase and an integrated launch campaign.

The move sees the brand align with its fundamental product truth – real food that’s made honest.

“We operate in a category that’s taught people they have to sacrifice flavour and quality in exchange for convenience. The good news is, that’s not true. Our meals are proof that you can enjoy good honest food – fast, and it’s time our brand reflected that,” says Belinda Groves, head of marketing & sales at Dineamic.

“Made Honest was born out of a belief that honest just tastes better, and that authentic perspective now informs how our brand shows up across the board. From a straight-shooting tone of voice to an unapologetically fresh colour palette, we’ve never felt more like us.”

Elle Bullen, creative partner at Bullfrog said “Way too many ads in the ready-made meal sector are a bit grim –
hammering weight loss messages or trying to sell the idea of a fully-fledged pub meal that comes in a box. So, when we had the chance to work with a company like Dineamic that’s purpose-led and has a product that’s not just passable, but actually bloody delicious, it was a no-brainer. We’re proud to have added a little flavour to a very functional category.”

Dineamic appointed Bullfrog to create a holistic brand solution that will aid in driving Dineamic’s multi channel growth including direct to consumer, major grocery partners and Dineamic flagship stores in Melbourne.

The team will continue to work together to implement the platform, with new product launches and partnerships to be announced in the coming months.

Credits:

Branding, Strategy & Creative: Bullfrog
Production: Guilty
Director and Photographer: Christopher Tovo
Sound: Gusto Studios
Styling: Peta Gray

 




