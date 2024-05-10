Challenger Signs Three Year Partnership With Sydney Film Festival
Australian retirement income brand, Challenger, announces the third act in its sponsorship strategy, a new three-year partnership with the Sydney Film Festival (SFF).
SFF, which will take place from 5-16 June, is one of the longest running events of its kind in the world and showcases the best in cinema from Australia and around the world.
Challenger Managing Director and CEO, Nick Hamilton commented on the invaluable opportunity these partnerships were providing Challenger to connect directly with its customers on their shared passions.
“We are excited to be a major partner of the esteemed Sydney Film Festival. Arts and culture, particularly through the medium of film is a beloved form of entertainment especially for our customers who are preparing for and enjoying their well-deserved retirement,” Hamilton said.
“Our purpose is to provide financial security for a better retirement. Activities are ranked the highest driver of happiness for those over 60 according to our recent Retirement Happiness Indexi, and enjoying the arts is a great way for Australians across the country to live a happy and fulfilled retirement,” he said.
The Sydney Film Festival will take place at the iconic State Theatre and twelve other cinemas across the city, including CBD, Newtown, Cremorne, and Randwick, presenting films not typically found in mainstream theatres, with many premieres.
“The 71st Sydney Film Festival is honoured to welcome Challenger as a new major partner of the Festival. Challenger will also be presenting the Festival Hub, the beatingheart of our Festival, which hosts all our events, talks, and experiences. We thank all the Challengercteam for their commitment to supporting Sydney’s vibrant film culture and the joy of people gathering to celebrate storytelling,” said Frances Wallace, CEO, SFF.
In extending its reach beyond the city, Challenger is also partnering with Sydney’s Travelling Film Festival (TFF), which tours to over 20 locations each year across the Northern Territory, Queensland, and New South Wales. The TFF ensures regional audiences have access to films they might not otherwise experience on the big screen.
“It was important for us to also partner with Sydney’s Travelling Film Festival. Film appreciation is a cornerstone of Australian culture. Let’s ensure that the joy of the big screen reaches every corner of our nation,” Hamilton said.
Challenger’s wider brand sponsorship strategy includes successful partnerships with the Professional Golfers Association (PGA) of Australia, announced in October 2023, and the Melbourne International Flower and Garden Show, announced in February 2024. These partnerships enable Challenger to connect with its customers who share a passion for sport, arts and culture, while demonstrating its commitment to understanding their evolving needs and providing expert retirement income solutions
Please login with linkedin to commentsydney film festival
Latest News
TikTok Joins Adobe-founded Content Authenticity Initiative (CAI) To Help Combat Misinformation
This article is written by Dana Rao, general counsel and chief trust officer at Adobe. When we began the journey years ago of developing a provenance tool to combat misinformation online, we knew that for it to work, we would need a three-part approach: provenance, policy, and education, all working together to create a chain […]
Cannes In Cairns Delegates Called Upon For AI Reef Challenge
Cannes in Cairns, Presented by Pinterest, delegates are being urged to turn their eyes into a force for good to help protect the Great Barrier Reef. Delegates can engage in a huge citizen science project by analysing images from the Great Reef Census. And there’s a prize too! Cannes in Cairns, Presented by Pinterest, is […]
Man Of Many Launches Sydney Whisky Month – A Luxe Whisky Fair
This May & June 2024, Man of Many and The Whisky List are elevating the whisky experience with the debut of Sydney Whisky Month, building upon the popular Sydney Whisky Week. Man of Many is extending the festivities to an entire month, inviting whisky aficionados to indulge in a celebration spanning across Sydney’s top venues. The […]
Truths & Tensions Of The Modern World: Nature Study Reveals Only 50% Of Aussies Feel Optimistic About The Future
Yesterday, in the stunning Quay Room of Sydney’s Museum Of Contemporary Art, Nature unveiled the findings of its latest study, which shows that Australia is divided in its view of the world and where it is heading, with only 50 per cent feeling optimistic about the future. According to the new research, factors such as social […]
Bernard Salt AM On Why The Best Is Yet To Come For The Aussie Ad Industry
In a world where talking about the future can often lead to gloomy chats about the cost of living crisis and world war three, Bernard Salt offered an optimistic outlook at yesterday’s AANA’s Reset for Growth in Sydney. Salt, who is a futurist, author and columnist for The Australian, delivered a cheery opening address for […]
Coles’ FightMND Fundraiser Takes Off For Big Freeze 10
Coles’ support of FightMND has been strengthened for the Big Freeze 10 through new fundraising initiatives from partnerships with Flybuys and major brands, including Peters Ice Cream, Cadbury and Solo. For the first time, Coles customers can convert their Flybuys points into donations for FightMND during the Big Freeze 10 campaign, which commenced yesterday and […]
IAB Australia Calls For Submissions To MeasureUp 2024
IAB Australia has announced the industry has until 5th July to make speaker submissions for MeasureUp, Australia’s largest measurement conference. Returning in September for its 8th year, MeasureUp will bring together advertising and agency professionals, marketers, academics, and vendors to co-create and influence the future of marketing measurement thinking. MeasureUp has established itself as the […]
Drive TV & Kia Puts EV9 To The Ultimate Test In New TV Special
Covering over 15,000kms in 33 days, the Kia EV9 has been put to the ultimate test to prove that electric vehicles (EVs) really can travel the distance. Driven by Drive.com.au managing editor, Trent Nikolic and adventurer pal, Dom Wiseman, the car was taken on a lap of Australia to see if the country is truly […]
WPC Group & NextGen Jobs Recruit InsideOut For PR Account
Sydney-based PR agency InsideOut PR has been appointed by WPC Group/NextGen Jobs. InsideOut PR will support WPC Group/NextGen Jobs’ pivotal role in the skilled trade landscape, empowering young people from all backgrounds to start a career in an industry they’re passionate about. “We are excited to work with WPC Group and NextGen Jobs, and we […]
“She’s A National Treasure For Australia And A Human Treasure For The Planet” – Warner Bros’ Josh Goldstine on Margot Robbie, Barbie And Marketing
It was a star-studded line-up at the AANA’s Reset for Growth in Sydney yesterday with speakers from some of last year’s biggest marketing campaigns invited to take the stage. Top of the agenda was Josh Goldstine – president of worldwide marketing at Warner Bros, Picture Group. Goldstine was dialing into the conference from the US. […]
M&C Saatchi Group Invite Emerging Artists To Create Visions Of A Better Future
M&C Saatchi Group and London’s iconic Saatchi Gallery have announced the third edition of their annual international art initiative – the Art for Change Prize. The free-to-enter Art for Change Prize aims to make art, culture, and creativity accessible to everyone. It celebrates emerging artistic talent and serves to highlight and stimulate dialogue around visual […]
Thorpie & Matildas Superstars Join The Amazing Race Australia: Celebrity Edition.
It’s time to put on your running shoes, Australia! The Amazing Race Australia: Celebrity Edition is coming soon to 10 and 10 Play. Beau Ryan has gathered 11 celebrity teams of racers and their loved ones and convinced them to head out on the world’s favourite race. Ian Thorpe & Christian Miranda – Childhood Mates […]
Greenpeace Launches Heartbreaking Call To End Deforestation Via Dropbear
Australia is undergoing a mostly hidden deforestation crisis on a globally concerning scale. To help spread awareness, Greenpeace has teamed up with Photoplay director Dropbear to release a compelling animated campaign that pulls on the heartstrings of all Australians who care about our native animals and environment. Every two minutes, an MCG-sized area of forest […]
Smith’s Unveil New ‘Joy is a Simple Recipe’ Brand Platform Via Goodby Silverstein & Partners
Aussie chip icon Smith’s has launched a new breakthrough platform, ‘Joy is a Simple Recipe’, a gleeful outing from one of Australia’s best-loved brands that reminds people to find their simple joys and celebrate the ingredients in life that create smiles. The joy of Smith’s lies in its simplicity – its satisfying ‘chippy chippy chippy’ […]
ABC Launches Two New Channels Combining Kids, Family & General Titles
The ABC will introduce two new channels in June—ABC Family and ABC Entertains—and four new innovative digital streams that will combine the best kids’, family, and general entertainment titles. The new channels will make it easier for audiences to find the programs they love. They will showcase the ABC’s catalogue of family and entertainment programs […]
Wests Tigers Lose One Million Dollar Sponsorship Deal In Hagipantelis Fallout
The Wests Tigers have confirmed that Brydens Lawyers will end their one-million-dollar partnership with the club at the end of the 2024 season. The law firm first joined the club in 2015 and upgraded to a principal shirtfront partnership in 2016. In an official statement shared to the Tigers’ website today, it was announced the […]
Ads That Entertain And Surprise Consumers Perform Best In Asia-Pacific – WARC report
New study reveals humorous ads "entertain and surprise consumers". Here's hoping Julia Morris doesn't get any ideas.
Aussie Employees Want AI At Work And Won’t Wait For Companies To Catch Up, Study Finds
Someone has clearly told Aussie workers AI wont steal their jobs, but might help them get to the pub more quickly.
Introducing Sam, Mamamia’s New AI-Powered Programmatic Audio Offering For Brands
Mamamia one of the first indie publishers to be really playing in the AI space. Well, the only one really.
OMA Appoints Motio’s Adam Cadwallader & JCDecaux David Watkins To Board Of Directors
New appointments to the OMA board of directors today. Monthly meetings' finger sandwiches to remain strictly egg or ham.
Bastion’s Harry Roth Selected For Cannes Lions Creative Academy
Bastion's Harry Roth off to this year's Cannes creative academy. May wear his Wallabies jersey to ruffle feathers.
TV Ratings (08/05/2024): Seven Has A Huge Night As News & Quiz Shows Dominate
News & quiz shows dominate last night's TV viewing. Further proof of our interest in the Middle East & steak knives.
Network 10 Wants Government Help To Save Regional Broadcast TV
Could Farmer Wants A Wife help Network Ten out of this mess?
Royalties Generated By Aussie Artists On Spotify Reached Nearly $275M In 2023
Royalties generated by Aussie artists on Spotify in 2023 hit $275 million. Shannon Noll's contribution reached $4.45.
eBay Study: Aussies’ Growing Love For Pre-loved Fashion Soaring To New Heights
New study reveals Aussies' love of second-hand fashion. Meaning it's now very cool to smell of moth balls.
Bud Communications Expands APAC Footprint With Australian Office Launch
Singapore-based PR & content agency Bud specialises in disruptor brands, not marijuana ones as the name may infer.
Coles Group Ranks Number One In Disability Access & Inclusion
Hats off to Coles for this top work. Now if it could only get its trolleys to run straight & its pears a bit less hairy.
Is Alone Australia Coming For MAFS & Survivor?
SBS's Alone Australia proving such a hit with viewers, B&T is rather surprised the commercial networks haven't nicked it.
AFR Pulls Plug On Newspapers In WA After Printing Costs Soar
West Australians will now have to rely on That's Life & Iron Ore Weekly for their weekly print fix.
Spotify Delivers A “Masterclass” In Curating User Experiences For Listeners & Artists
As you'll read here, there's more to Spotify than meets the eye. Or, in this case the ear, it being an audible property.
REA Group Delivers Booming Q3 Performance
It's yet further proof the property market is so hot right now. Still not hot enough to save Godfrey's vacuums, however.
iProspect Reveals 2024 Level Up Committee Cohort
iProspect unveils shadow executive leadership team. Staffers warned to be on the lookout when nicking off early.
Surge In Kayo Subscriptions Helps Foxtel Offset Broadcast Declines; News Corp Q3 Revenue Flat
One thing Aussies love is sport. Yet, one thing they hate is paying for it. So, make of this news what you will.
DEPT Doubles Down On Creativity With New APAC Executive Creative Director
Global digital agency announces Brad Stevens as ECD. Says he's happy to go by 'Braddles' or the unimaginative 'Stevo'.
JCDecaux Unveils Giant Melbourne Wrap Around OOH Site
If a worrying vitamin D deficiency isn't enough to get you outdoors, then hopefully this new JCDecaux installation will.
Brazilian Ad Agency Africa Creative Releases Powerful Gay Conversion Therapy Film
The Cure sounds like the serious sequel to Hangover III, let's hope it delivers some sobering food for thought.