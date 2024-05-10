Challenger Signs Three Year Partnership With Sydney Film Festival

Australian retirement income brand, Challenger, announces the third act in its sponsorship strategy, a new three-year partnership with the Sydney Film Festival (SFF).

SFF, which will take place from 5-16 June, is one of the longest running events of its kind in the world and showcases the best in cinema from Australia and around the world.

Challenger Managing Director and CEO, Nick Hamilton commented on the invaluable opportunity these partnerships were providing Challenger to connect directly with its customers on their shared passions.

“We are excited to be a major partner of the esteemed Sydney Film Festival. Arts and culture, particularly through the medium of film is a beloved form of entertainment especially for our customers who are preparing for and enjoying their well-deserved retirement,” Hamilton said.

“Our purpose is to provide financial security for a better retirement. Activities are ranked the highest driver of happiness for those over 60 according to our recent Retirement Happiness Indexi, and enjoying the arts is a great way for Australians across the country to live a happy and fulfilled retirement,” he said.

The Sydney Film Festival will take place at the iconic State Theatre and twelve other cinemas across the city, including CBD, Newtown, Cremorne, and Randwick, presenting films not typically found in mainstream theatres, with many premieres.

“The 71st Sydney Film Festival is honoured to welcome Challenger as a new major partner of the Festival. Challenger will also be presenting the Festival Hub, the beatingheart of our Festival, which hosts all our events, talks, and experiences. We thank all the Challengercteam for their commitment to supporting Sydney’s vibrant film culture and the joy of people gathering to celebrate storytelling,” said Frances Wallace, CEO, SFF.

In extending its reach beyond the city, Challenger is also partnering with Sydney’s Travelling Film Festival (TFF), which tours to over 20 locations each year across the Northern Territory, Queensland, and New South Wales. The TFF ensures regional audiences have access to films they might not otherwise experience on the big screen.

“It was important for us to also partner with Sydney’s Travelling Film Festival. Film appreciation is a cornerstone of Australian culture. Let’s ensure that the joy of the big screen reaches every corner of our nation,” Hamilton said.

Challenger’s wider brand sponsorship strategy includes successful partnerships with the Professional Golfers Association (PGA) of Australia, announced in October 2023, and the Melbourne International Flower and Garden Show, announced in February 2024. These partnerships enable Challenger to connect with its customers who share a passion for sport, arts and culture, while demonstrating its commitment to understanding their evolving needs and providing expert retirement income solutions