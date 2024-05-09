IAB Australia Calls For Submissions To MeasureUp 2024

IAB Australia has announced the industry has until 5th July to make speaker submissions for MeasureUp, Australia’s largest measurement conference.

Returning in September for its 8th year, MeasureUp will bring together advertising and agency professionals, marketers, academics, and vendors to co-create and influence the future of marketing measurement thinking.

MeasureUp has established itself as the go-to event in Australia for media measurement and marketing science. It unearths new approaches and industry data and showcases best practices and local case studies.

Speaker submissions must have unique research and data insights or be based on real client case studies with an Australian focus to provide practical applications for marketers. Presentation, panel discussion, or workshop submissions that share privacy-compliant and sustainable measurement methodologies are welcomed. Topics could include, but are not limited to, brand building, retail media, first-party data strategies, AI in measurement, and the impact of signal deprecations. The deadline for submission is COB 5th July 2024.

“With the industry rebuilding to meet new privacy requirements and signal loss, the world of video measurement in flux and marketers under pressure to deliver more with less, MeasureUp will provide a forum for challenging and lively discussions,” said Natalie Stanbury, IAB Australia research director.

All submissions will be reviewed by the IAB Research Director and CEO as well as selected members of the IAB Audience Measurement Council and Ad Effectiveness Council.

MeasureUp 2024 will be held on Wednesday, 11th September 2024 at the NSW Teachers Federation Conference Centre in Surry Hills.