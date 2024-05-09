Bastion’s Harry Roth Selected For Cannes Lions Creative Academy
Bastion Senior Creative Harry Roth has been selected to attend the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity and take part in the Creative Academy, a certificate programme designed to catapult younger creatives to the next level of their careers.
Lead image: Harry Roth.
The Academy, limited to just 30 creatives globally, includes sessions with world-renowned CEOs, CCOs, artists, actors, directors, journalists and creatives as they share their experience and knowledge with the next generation.
“This is a fantastic opportunity for Harry, and we couldn’t be happier for him to head to Cannes and be inspired, not only by what he’ll experience at the academy but also by the broader Cannes Lions festival. Knowing Harry, he’ll certainly soak it all up and more! We look forward to him sharing his experience and insights with the agency on his return,” said Simon Langley, national CCO of Bastion.
